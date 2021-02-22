Two weeks after elementary students in the Blaine County School District returned to the classroom four days a week, the district has not seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, the latest data shows.
In the week of Feb. 12 to Feb. 18, there were nine active cases of COVID-19 reported among students; four of those cases were elementary students and five were students at Wood River Middle School.
Of the four elementary cases, three were at Hemingway STEAM School and one was at Bellevue Elementary.
In the same week, a total of 69 students across the school district quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus; 26 of those students were in elementary school.
There were no active COVID cases among district staff. Seven staff members at Wood River High School were in quarantine.
Middle school and high school students will begin four-day-a-week in-person learning on March 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
What a shocker!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In