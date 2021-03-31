Middle- and high-schoolers in the Blaine County School District will continue to attend school four days a week, the district’s board of trustees determined Tuesday night.
The matter was decided on a 3-2 vote, with Trustees Lara Stone, Gretchen Gorham and Dan Turner voting to stay in the current four-day model for the time being. Trustee Amber Larna and Chairman Keith Roark voted to return secondary students to their pre-pandemic five-day-a-week schedule.
Due to COVID-19, all secondary and elementary students in the district began the 2020-21 school year in a hybrid learning model, with students attending school two days a week and learning remotely the remaining three days.
Elementary schools increased their share of in-person learning to four days a week in early February; secondary schools did the same in early March. Since the start of the school year, Fridays have been set aside as a learn-from-home day used for teacher planning and special assistance for students who require it.
The board determined earlier this month that the county’s five public elementary schools would return to school five days a week starting April 12.
For more details on this story, see Friday’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.
