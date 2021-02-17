Middle and high schoolers in the Blaine County School District will return to the classroom on March 8, the district’s board of trustees decided Tuesday.
Upper-level schools will follow the same four-days-a-week model elementary schools have been using since they resumed in-person learning on Feb. 8, with Fridays spent working online.
Since the start of the 2020-21 school year, middle and high schools have operated under a hybrid learning model, with students in the classroom two days a week and learning from home the remaining three days. Elementary schools were operating under the same hybrid model until last week.
“[Returning elementary students to the classroom] has been really successful in any way you look at it,” Superintendent Fritz Peters told the board Tuesday night.
The trustees voted unanimously to return all students to the classroom in March, citing some students’ suffering academic performances and personal challenges under the hybrid model.
“The main concern we have by not going four days a week is the lack of academic progress and their social-emotional struggles,” Hemingway STEAM School Principal Tish Short told the board of the middle-schoolers in her charge. “We’ve had a lot of kids really having a hard time with it, and it’s hard to watch.”
Trustees acknowledged the trepidation of some teachers to return to in-person learning due to concerns about COVID-19 but noted that most teachers will likely have had the opportunity to receive a vaccine by March 8.
Trustee Gretchen Gorham said she agreed that students should return to the classroom, but suggested that some sort of additional support should be put in place for students who may struggle to return to fully in-person learning, especially those who have taken jobs during the pandemic. More than half of all 11th and 12th graders at Wood River High School have worked this school year, Principal John Pearce said, with about a third of those students contributing some of their earnings to their households.
Anecdotally, Pearce said, some working students have said they may not return to school full-time. Other parents may not want to send their children back four days a week due to safety concerns, he noted.
“I don’t think anyone’s prepared the students for the reality of this happening,” Gorham said. “I am in support of them getting back to school. But we are going to need some support at the high school to manage that situation.”
I hope this means the seniors will have the same opportunity to have prom, senior day and pretty much anything you’d have in a normal school year. If it’s okay to go to school full time it should be fine to do all the things that come with it.
