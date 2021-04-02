Middle- and high-schoolers in the Blaine County School District will continue to attend school four days a week, the district’s board of trustees voted Tuesday night.
The matter was decided on a 3-2 vote, with Trustees Lara Stone, Gretchen Gorham and Dan Turner voting to stay in the current four-day model for the time being. Trustee Amber Larna and Chairman Keith Roark voted to return secondary students to their pre-pandemic five-day-a-week schedule.
All secondary and elementary students in the district began the 2020-21 school year in a hybrid learning model, with students attending school in-person two days a week on alternating days. Since the start of the school year, Fridays have been set aside as a learn-from-home day used for teacher planning and special assistance for students who require it.
Elementary schools increased in-person learning to four days a week in early February, while still keeping Fridays as a largely unstructured day for optional one-on-one assistance, retaking tests and teacher planning. Secondary schools did the same in early March, giving students the option to come into school on Fridays to access additional assistance or resources.
In March, the school board determined that the county’s five public elementary schools would return to school five days a week starting April 12. The discussion on Tuesday night revolved around the value of those resources offered on Fridays to middle- and high-school students—and whether the day would be better spent in a more traditional classroom structure.
“By providing the extra resources to lift those in critical need, are we sacrificing them for the general population?” Turner asked. “Is this a trade-off that we’re comfortable with?”
On a typical Friday, roughly 200 of the roughly 900 students at Wood River High School take advantage of the one-on-one assistance or other support offered, according to Superintendent Fritz Peters. That doesn’t mean the same 200 students are going in every week, Peters noted, as that support is available to everyone, not just a specific population of students.
In a recent school visit, Gorham said, she visited a classroom and asked the students how many had come in at least one Friday this year. All of the students raised their hands, she said, and about half raised their hands when asked if they’d come in during the past month.
“They are showing up because they’re finding that time valuable,” Peters said. “Even having a quarter [of students] show up, I think that’s remarkable.”
Stone, who voted in favor of keeping the current four-day schedule, said she might be in favor of returning to a five-day week if the vote had occurred in the fall or winter—but felt that changing students’ and teachers’ schedules in April, with the end of the school year quickly approaching, would be an unnecessary distraction. Furthermore, Stone suggested, the additional support and planning time offered on Fridays may be needed for some students and teachers after a stressful year.
“We are only, in my mind, discussing this because of COVID,” Stone said. “It’s the result of a year of COVID that has taken its toll on staff and taken its toll on students.”
While many teachers distribute work and online lessons to students to be done from home on Fridays, participation in entirely-remote classroom activities has been low all year, Peters said—including on Fridays.
“A lot of teachers have said student participation on Friday, when expected to do so, has been low,” Peters said.
Roark, who voted to return students to a five-day week, said he didn’t believe students were accomplishing more within a four-day week than they would in a five-day week.
“If I could be convinced to a reasonable degree that student achievement is better served with a four-day week than a five-day week, it wouldn’t take me very long to make up my mind,” Roark said. “I’m not buying into the argument that these kids are so stressed they need a three-day weekend every week. I’m just not buying into that at all.”
Among secondary staff, consensus on the issue was split by school, according to Peters. When it came to staff at Wood River High School, Wood River Middle School and Silver Creek High School, there was a “consistent strong pattern” against returning to a five-day week among teachers, Peters said, while secondary teachers at the Carey School were largely in favor of it.
