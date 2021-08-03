The Blaine County School District has partnered with the South Central Public Health District and Luke’s Family Pharmacy to hold two upcoming vaccination clinics for students and staff members. The clinics will include routine vaccinations, as well as COVID-19 vaccinations for people 12 and older.
The first clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 11, from noon to 6 p.m. at Wood River High School in Hailey. The second is set for Thursday, Aug. 12, from 8 a.m. to noon at Wood River Middle School in Hailey.
To receive the COVID-19 vaccine, children ages 12-15 must have a parent present at the time of administration. People ages 16-18 will need a signed parent permission form. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 12 and older. For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/adolescents.html.
Idaho law requires children be up-to-date on several immunizations prior to starting school. Those include vaccinations for Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis (DTaP); Polio (IPV or OPV); Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR); and Hepatitis B.
The Health District will provide those routine vaccinations, while Luke’s Family Pharmacy will administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Great idea! Hope lots come!
