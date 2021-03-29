Two weeks after voting to send elementary students in the Blaine County School District back to the classroom five days a week, the district’s board of trustees will decide whether to implement the same schedule for middle and high schools.
A special board meeting scheduled for Tuesday night will include a vote on whether to return the district’s secondary school students to a five-day-a-week schedule, according to an agenda published Monday.
Middle and high school students have been attending in-person lessons four days a week since March 8, after spending the first seven months of the year in a hybrid learning model. Under the hybrid model, students spent two days a week in the physical classroom—with half of students attending on Monday and Wednesday and the other half attending Tuesday and Thursday—and the remaining three days learning from home.
Since the start of the 2020-21 school year, Fridays have been set aside as a learn-from-home day used for teacher planning and special assistance for students who require it.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 30. Community members can watch the meeting live on the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees YouTube channel.
