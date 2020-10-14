The Fitworks exercise facility at the Community Campus in Hailey was closed today for the second time since June due to the possible or probable risk of coronavirus transmission.
Fitworks will be closed until Friday to make sure surfaces in the facility are clean and clear of any possible infection.
“We are doing this out of an abundance of caution,” said Blaine County Recreation District Director of Recreation Jenna Vagias. “Depending on what article you read, the virus can remain active on surfaces for 24 to 48 hours.”
Vagias said someone who spent time at the facility tested positive, but that based on contact tracing information gathered in collaboration with the South Central Public Health District, no one else in the facility had been infected. Investigators determined that no one at the facility had been within six feet of the infected individual for 15 minutes or more—a requirement for quarantine.
BCRD staff are able to access their offices at the Community Campus during the closure, and the Hub afterschool program, in another part of the campus, is still open.
Vagias said it has been “a challenge” to make operational decisions on COVID-19 risks because tests take seven days to come back from St. Luke’s.
“It’s hard to run a business safely when we have to make decisions based on probable cases, instead of tested positive cases,” she said. “Why does a person have to go to Twin Falls or Stanley to get quicker results?”
The Community Campus has been closed to the general public since the pandemic began. The College of Southern Idaho, which also shares the campus buildings, has been closed for about two weeks due to Blaine County School District policy, said Vagias.
