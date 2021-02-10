Elementary students across the Blaine County School District—including these three at Hailey Elementary—returned to the classroom Monday, Feb. 8, for in-person learning four days a week. Since the school year began in September, all students had been splitting their time between in-person and remote learning. With more and more school staff now receiving their COVID-19 vaccine, though—and with students in lower grade levels struggling in the hybrid system—the BCSD Board of Trustees voted to send children back. A decision has not yet been made for middle and high school students. According to the BCSD COVID-19 dashboard, 48 elementary school students and three elementary school staff members were quarantining as of late last week; at that time, nine elementary students had active COVID-19 cases. At the middle and high schools, 36 students and five staff members were quarantining; there were 14 active cases among students in the upper grade levels and two among staff at those schools. The dashboard has not been updated since before elementary students returned to in-person learning.
Online Poll
Do you support Bluebird Village?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Blaine County remains a COVID hotspot
- COVID, quarantine stretch Sun Valley Ski Patrol
- On Baldy, the ‘sun’ also rises
- Sun Valley opens Sunrise expansion
- The Roundup: Friday, Feb. 5
- ‘Hot Dog Hill’ project going to Ketchum P&Z
- The Roundup: Monday, Feb. 8
- Hailey mayor to present immigration resolution
- The Roundup: Tuesday, Feb. 9
- The Roundup: Thursday, Feb. 4
Images
Collections
Commented
- Let’s provide a warm Ketchum welcome to affordable housing (22)
- Croy St. Exchange to become workforce housing (21)
- Hailey mayor to present immigration resolution (19)
- Ketchum voids permits for Harriman Hotel project (16)
- Car dealership, hardware store proposed for entrance to Hailey (12)
- Hailey eyes first-ever campground out Croy Canyon (10)
- Facebook is poisoning too many minds (9)
- Sun Valley shuts Baldy (8)
- Bariteau housing project gets push from P&Z as hotel lawsuit looms (8)
- Tangled Gimlet elk rescued—again (7)
Events Calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In