21-02-10 Hailey Elementary School 5 Roland WF.jpg
Express photo by Roland Lane

Elementary students across the Blaine County School District—including these three at Hailey Elementary—returned to the classroom Monday, Feb. 8, for in-person learning four days a week. Since the school year began in September, all students had been splitting their time between in-person and remote learning. With more and more school staff now receiving their COVID-19 vaccine, though—and with students in lower grade levels struggling in the hybrid system—the BCSD Board of Trustees voted to send children back. A decision has not yet been made for middle and high school students. According to the BCSD COVID-19 dashboard, 48 elementary school students and three elementary school staff members were quarantining as of late last week; at that time, nine elementary students had active COVID-19 cases. At the middle and high schools, 36 students and five staff members were quarantining; there were 14 active cases among students in the upper grade levels and two among staff at those schools. The dashboard has not been updated since before elementary students returned to in-person learning.

Load comments