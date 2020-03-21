One thing, at least, has now become clear. Eros Ramazzotti can skip his planned trip to Paznaun Valley in the Tyrol region of Austria. The Italian popstar had been booked for Top of the Mountain Closing, the celebration marking the end of the ski season on May 2, 2020, at Idalp, located at an altitude of 2,320 meters (7,610 feet) - high above the winter sports hotspot of Ischgl.
