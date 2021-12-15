One year after the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States, about one-half of Idaho’s eligible 5-and-older population is not fully vaccinated.
On Dec. 14, 2020, medical providers started the rollout of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to health-care workers and the elderly. Since then, nearly 1 million Idahoans have received at least one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, but the approximately 876,000 Idaho residents who are fully vaccinated make up just slightly more than 51% of residents 5 or older, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare.
The percentage of Idahoans 5 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is somewhat higher, at 57%, but is still well below the national average. Nationally, 76.6% of eligible people—those ages 5 and older—have received at least one dose, while 64.8% of that population is fully vaccinated, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicates.
In Idaho, Blaine County has by far the highest percentage of vaccinated residents. Among the 5-plus population, 79% is fully vaccinated, according to the Department Health and Welfare. The percentage of fully vaccinated Blaine County residents was previously higher, before children ages 5-11 were made eligible. An additional 9% have had one dose of a two-dose series of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
In neighboring Camas County, 41% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, according to Health and Welfare. In highly populated Ada County, which includes Boise, 61% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, federal health officials have warned that Americans who are not vaccinated or who have not received booster doses when eligible could be at increased risk of contracting COVID-19, as the new omicron variant starts to spread in the country. The highly transmissible variant was confirmed in Idaho last week. The infected person was an Ada County resident who had recently traveled out of state, health officials reported.
“Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant,” World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday. “We’re concerned that people are dismissing omicron as mild. Surely, we have learned by now that we underestimate this virus at our peril.”
With the predominant delta variant still spreading and omicron emerging, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the nation has generally been trending upward. On Friday, the CDC recorded approximately 132,000 new cases, with the seven-day moving average at nearly 118,000 cases. The number of new daily cases in the nation had dropped below 15,000 in late June and hovered around 65,000 in late October.
In Idaho, however, case numbers have been generally trending downward. On Monday, the state’s seven-day moving average of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents was 18.4, down from 84.5 in mid-September. In early July, before numbers started to surge, the figure was below five.
The state Department of Health and Welfare recorded 494 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total during the pandemic to 312,186. The state has recorded 4,032 COVID-related deaths.
In Blaine County, the rate of new cases has been fluctuating over the fall months but has decreased overall since reaching a seven-day average of 55.8 new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents in mid-October. The figure stood at 13 on Monday. It had dropped to zero in early June.
By Tuesday, the state had recorded 3,243 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County, contributing to 27 deaths.
At that time, the South Central Public Health District was monitoring 69 confirmed and 15 probable COVID-19 cases in Blaine County.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Blaine County School District has dropped since earlier in the fall. On Tuesday, the district reported that 10 students and two staff members had active cases. ￼
