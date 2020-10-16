No decisions were made by the Blaine County school board following long discussions Tuesday and Wednesday on a plan that would bring elementary school students back to school four days a week when the community is under a certain COVID-19 risk level.
The board did, however, approve an updated version of a plan that will allow sports teams to participate in district-wide and state-wide tournaments.
The proposed elementary school plan would allow elementary schools to return to in-person learning four days a week—rather than two days a week, as under the plan currently in place—provided that Blaine County is at risk level orange or lower. The proposal, presented by Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes, has the support of all the elementary principals in the district.
Baseline ISAT screening data for the 2020-21 school year suggests that “significant progress has been lost” for elementary school students in the Blaine County School District in the areas of literacy and math, according to the proposal. In her presentation to the school board, Holmes attributed that decline to the remote learning system adopted by the district last spring and the two-day-a-week hybrid system in place this fall.
“What’s happening now…is not what’s best for our young kids,” Holmes said.
Board members agreed that measures must be taken to address the lost progress.
“We’ve got kids that are so far behind that if something isn’t done they aren’t going to be prepared for middle school, much less high school,” Chairman Keith Roark said.
Discussion, then, was centered on whether bringing students back to the classroom more days a week would be a safe—and effective—way to address the problem.
The proposal recommended that if Blaine County were to remain in orange or move to the yellow level by Oct. 22, students in pre-K through first grade would return to classrooms four days a week starting Monday, Oct. 26. Second- and third-graders would adopt the same schedule two weeks later, with fourth- and fifth-grade students doing the same two weeks after that. All students would work from home on Fridays.
As of Thursday, Blaine County was in the red risk level—the highest level of risk. On Saturday, Oct. 10, Blaine County gained 20 new cases of the virus: the county’s largest single-day increase in infections since April 3. Given the recent spike in confirmed cases, Holmes and Roark said they found it unlikely that the county would return to the orange level by the following week.
The proposal was crafted by principals with input from school staff, Holmes said. However, she added, “We acknowledge that there are teachers that are not comfortable with this.”
The board did not take a vote on the proposal this week; the matter will be taken up again at a future meeting.
The district did take a vote Tuesday on another contentious issue: whether to allow BCSD sports teams to participate in postseason tournaments across the district and state. While the board discussed the updated proposal from the district’s athletic department, a protest in favor of the proposal, organized by Wood River High School volleyball head coach Kristyn Rutland, took place in downtown Hailey.
The proposal ultimately passed on a 3-1 vote. Trustee Lara Stone cast the dissenting vote, citing concerns about the risk of COVID-19 community spread.
“Across schools, we’re already at a tipping point,” Stone said. “It doesn’t take much to push us over the edge. And so the risk here, the likelihood of [such athletic events] having a big impact, is actually pretty high.”
Trustee Amber Larna encouraged her fellow board members to approve the plan.
“I do think it’s so important
that we give these kids the opportunity to succeed and be able to play,” Larna said.
The new plan, which was crafted with the help of a focus group of student athletes, is a stricter version of a plan that was rejected by the board last month. Under the approved plan, spectators will not be allowed at home games if Blaine County or the opponent’s home county are at the red risk level; these games will be livestreamed. For away games, Wood River High School and Carey High School fans will be “highly discouraged” from attending if Blaine County or the host county is at the red risk level.
Personnel from the Wood River High School or Carey High School athletic departments will make sure that spectators at events are maintaining social distancing and following the district’s masking policies, according to the plan.
Athletes will be required to quarantine for 14 days, switching to remote learning only, if their team plays against a school in the orange or red. Those who violate this quarantine will miss the next game on their first offense and will be removed from the team and forced to quarantine for 14 days after their second offense.
“I’m going to vote for this,” Roark said. “But I want it clear that if it doesn’t work, if one athlete comes back positive for COVID-19, if one parent comes back in that condition, I’m ready to review it all over again.
“This isn’t safe,” Roark continued. “This isn’t guaranteed. It’s risky. And I’m willing to take that risk this time. We’ll see what happens.”
The Blaine County School District updates its online COVID-19 dashboard every Friday with information about confirmed case numbers among students and staff. As of the latest update on Friday, Oct. 9, there have been a total of four confirmed cases among school staff and 16 cases among students since the start of the school year, with seven new cases—two staff members at Hailey Elementary, two students at Bellevue Elementary and three students at Wood River High School—confirmed last week.
Starting Friday, Oct. 16, the district will start publishing the number of students and staff that are in quarantine due to confirmed or suspected exposure at school, Holmes told the Mountain Express on Thursday. Those numbers will not include students or staff who are in quarantine because of confirmed or suspected exposure to the virus outside of school.
On Tuesday, Stone said that the district has already lost some 300 staff work days to the virus—though she wasn’t sure of the exact number. Whatever the tally, it has stretched capacity thin, she said, and schools are having trouble finding substitutes to plug the gaps.
“Across our schools, with the amount that they’ve been out, we’re at a tipping point,” she said. “It doesn’t take much to push us over the edge.”
What about high school students? Grades matter when kids get into high school, how do you expect kids to get into a good college when they have a so-so education!
Not ALL kids are falling behind. I know some are actually accelerating.
❤️🇺🇸Residents who do not meet those criteria and go without face coverings in public will be subject to an infraction, a petty offense punishable by a $100 fine.
“I wish we could rely on individual and voluntary action to fight this pandemic, but that’s simply not our reality,” Councilman Sam Linnet said. “This is a community problem and it requires a community response. These restrictions are the best, least restrictive options we have at this time to fight COVID-19.”🇺🇸❤️
Open up the schools...kids and their working parents are suffering right now under the ridiculous 2-day a week schedule. Get over yourselves Valley adults, it is much more likely you could die in a car accident from the Adults lack of driving skill and knowledge of the rules of the road than from the dreaded Covid!
“ The board did, however, approve an updated version of a plan that will allow sports teams to participate in district-wide and state-wide tournaments.” sad the Republican lead Blaine county school board thinks illiteracy is more deadly than the virus, Kids can catch up in time with an education they can’t catch up with time with the COVID-19 infection, covid19 that is possibly a lifelong disease that never goes away, they are finding coronavirus could be spread and be contracted through the eyes ,also real doctors are also finding people with Covid can also become completely deaf in their ears, loss of life or permanent loss of hearing or a swollen heart or any of the other symptoms that happen to healthy kids can destroy their lives because they wanted to make a bad decision right now, kids are not allowed to make their own decision that’s why they are kids, kids should not be allowed to protest the mask ordinance or the laws surrounding containment of a pandemic scale virus because of political views kids have , The president and his Dr. Scott atlas is pushing heard immunity the national strategy for COVID-19 right now from the president is we all catch COVID-19, that theory is the same as a flat earth theory , herd immunity has never worked has never been done in a pandemic and is the idea of someone that is high on steroids and fighting a covid19 brain infection , apparently everyone in Hailey is a Republican and follow Russia I mean trumps into a burning house , The president has the virus and now everyone believes him?
Great lesson- - - protest, throw a tantrum and get your way.. how old are we. You have got to be kidding bcsd. Stone is the only one with a brain on the board.
Agreed, there’s a reason kids have to at least 18-year-old to buy , covid19 protections is a life changing decision
