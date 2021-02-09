The Hailey City Council voted to extend its emergency health order and emergency-powers ordinance Monday, effectively renewing existing COVID-19 restrictions.
The city’s previous emergency health order—last updated in November—relied on language from Gov. Brad Little’s Stage 2 Stay Healthy order to limit indoor and outdoor group sizes to 10 people, with an exception for business owners who can operate with proper physical distancing between customers. It also requires that customers be seated, not standing, in bars and restaurants.
When Little’s less-restrictive Stage 3 Stay Healthy order went into effect last week, however, the group-size limit across Idaho rose to 50.
On Monday, the council felt it best to limit indoor group sizes at 10 people, citing a local surge in COVID cases at a rate much higher than the rest of the state.
“We need to continue the order because we are second or third from the bottom in the number of vaccines we've been given,” Hailey resident Martha Bibb commented prior to the unanimous council vote, which took place without deliberation.
The council also adopted an emergency ordinance Monday that it has renewed twice now, granting itself the continued authority under Idaho law to suspend certain operations, make quarantine or isolation orders, enforce social distancing and restrict travel. Both the ordinance and extended health order went into effect at midnight Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In