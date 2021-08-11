With Blaine County students scheduled to return to classrooms on Aug. 23, pupils, parents and School District staff are contemplating what the realities of yet another start to a school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic will be.
The Blaine County School District’s 2019-20 school year was sharply interrupted by the onset of the pandemic and an initial surge in cases. Schools were closed and students had to adapt to a new online learning model. The 2020-21 school year brought a new set of protocols into students’ lives: They were divided into groups that each had two days per week of in-person learning in classrooms and three days per week of remote schooling at home.
The district’s board of trustees was scheduled Tuesday night to discuss and decide on COVID-19 safety policies for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
A new surge in COVID-19 cases and COVID-related hospitalizations is serving as a backdrop for decisions made by school boards and administrators across the country. The seven-day moving average of new cases in the United States has been hovering around 100,000. On Sunday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated Blaine County’s level of COVID-19 transmission as “substantial.” In communities with “substantial” or “high” transmission levels, all people—whether vaccinated or not—should wear masks when indoors in public places, the CDC recommends.
Last week, the CDC issued updated guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 in schools. The agency recommended “universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.” The agency said returning to in-person instruction should be a priority but “layered prevention strategies” should be put in place.
In its guidelines, the CDC stated that:
- Vaccination against COVID-19 should be promoted as the “leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic.”
- The highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 prompted the indoor masking recommendation for all people age 2 and older in school settings.
- Schools should maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students in classrooms.
- Schools should utilize testing, indoor ventilation, handwashing, contact tracing, isolation and enhanced cleaning as tools to limit virus spread.
- School districts should monitor levels of COVID-19 transmission in their communities.
“Students, teachers and staff should stay home when they have signs of any infectious illness and be referred to their healthcare provider for testing and care,” the CDC stated.
Only people 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19. However, health experts have said that increasing the number of vaccinated people in all eligible age groups can help reduce the risk of spread to the younger population.
Last week, Idaho Gov. Brad Little encouraged more state residents to get vaccinated, in large part to help children have a secure learning environment at school and to reduce potential interruptions to in-person teaching.
“Simply put,” Little said, “we need more Idahoans to choose to receive the vaccine, if our kids have a chance at a normal school year, one that is entirely in-person and without outbreaks and quarantines.”
“The COVID vaccine is safe and effective,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced last week that it helped initiate a Back-to-School Task Force to promote COVID-19 prevention strategies. Several of its points of focus overlap with the guidelines from the CDC.
In addition to Department of Health and Welfare staff, the state task force includes representatives from the state Department of Education, the Governor’s Office, the Idaho School Boards Association, public health districts and other organizations.
