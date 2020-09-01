As the Labor Day weekend approaches, health experts urge caution and remind residents that the pandemic is far from over.
That was the main message from healthcare leaders across Idaho who gathered Tuesday morning to discuss coronavirus testing capacity in the state, including how that capacity may increase as additional equipment comes online.
“Anytime that people gather … that’s when we see spikes,” Dr. A. Patrice Burgess, chief medical informatics officer at Saint Alphonsus Health System, said in advance of the holiday weekend.
Those groups are not just large groups of hundreds of people, but rather smaller groups of 20-30 people in a backyard barbecue—any gathering of people outside of one’s home poses a risk, Burgess and other experts warned.
In addition, testing capacity relies on community members’ staying vigilant and continuing to take precautions to avoid overwhelming the state’s health systems.
St. Luke’s continues to test between 800-1,000 people a day, according to St. Luke’s Health System Executive Medical Director Dr. Rob Cavagnol. But patients who are not showing symptoms of the virus are not being tested, simply due to a lack of capacity.
“We need the community to understand where our priority is,” Cavagnol said. “This is a limited resource that we have.”
St. Luke’s currently has two testing priority levels. The highest priority is for patients being discharged from the hospital and going into long-term care facilities, those acutely ill and those going in for a planned surgery or specific procedure in the hospital. Second priority includes those that have been directly exposed to the virus through someone who has positively tested for it. Cavagnol added that the health system is investing in additional testing equipment to increase its testing capacities, highlighting the need for continued testing in the community.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week shifted its stance on testing, stating that someone who has been in contact with someone who has positively tested for COVID-19 does not necessarily need to be tested themselves unless they are part of a vulnerable population.
“Unequivocally, I personally don’t agree with that,” Primary Health Medical Group CEO Dr. David Peterman said during Tuesday’s media briefing.
Studies have shown that 30 to 40 percent of COVID cases may be asymptomatic patients, Peterman said, and are beginning to show that children may have a higher viral load than adults, making them more contagious and creating a risk as schools across the country begin to reopen.
As far as antibody testing goes, Burgess said the testing does not necessarily help the overall education process around the novel virus, noting that scientists have not yet determined if antibodies confer immunity.
“It’s more of a curiosity of what’s happening in the community,” Burgess said.
In Blaine County, where a broad-reaching antibody study was done several months ago, data revealed that of the three towns where people were tested—Sun Valley, Ketchum and Hailey—Ketchum had the highest prevalence of positive results of those volunteering to be tested, at 35 percent.
As of Tuesday, the South Central Public Health District considered Blaine County at minimal risk, indicating that hospital capacity is normal and that the “county is not currently experiencing any contributing epidemiological factors.” Those factors may include outbreaks in schools or congregated living facilities.
Oh lets break all the records and start the second big wave.
'Urge caution', as the CV-19 tourist flights continue, with no restrictions at all, no quarantine orders for those arriving from hotspots. And real estate is selling like...a bunch of rich refugees just arrived here.
Never once agreed with you on anything! Until now...footman. Be safe!
P.S. Jake was a dear friend, whom I always struggled with.
This paper needs to quit hyping a false panic and push real numbers and percentages. The writers and editors of this paper like to hype a false pandemic and make things worse you all must be funded by Bill Gates or George Soros they way you talk about it. Quit fear mongering and report actual news whether good or bad. Havent heard anything about the young man who defended himself in Kenosha while being attacked by a violent criminal or about the man in Portland who was shot the other the day for supporting Trump. Maybe report something real and tangible instead fear mongering and pushing leftist propaganda.
Who are you? Where did you come from? Russia? California? Washington? New York? Wherever it is, please go back! You lack any sense of local history, culture, or perspective of the people that have made this community the nirvana that is now being raped!
