Sun Valley city leaders are assessing a surge in COVID-19 cases in Idaho and the rest of the United States, but the mayor is stating that he is not currently planning to have the City Council consider any new emergency health orders as a response.
The issue arose before the City Council and Mayor Peter Hendricks on Thursday, Aug. 5, when Elkhorn resident Kirk Benson asked city leaders during an open comment period to enact new orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Benson cited a “recent uptick” in COVID-19 cases, which health experts attribute in part to the emergence of the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus.
“The delta variant is 1,000 times more virulent than the previous [strain], and I notice most of the people in here are not wearing masks,” Benson said at City Hall. “The CDC is now recommending that masks be worn inside.”
Benson asked the city to mandate that all city employees—whether vaccinated against COVID-19 or not—wear masks when working in public. “Breakthrough” cases of vaccinated people getting COVID-19 are occurring, he said, and vaccinated people can spread the virus. He said he “would not be comfortable” if he was stopped by the Police Department and the officer was not wearing a mask.
“So, I don’t feel comfortable being in public buildings or having public employees who aren’t willing to put on a mask,” he said, “and that would include our first responders, particularly, who should be leading, and you, as the person who is the head of Sun Valley, also not wearing a mask in a room where people aren’t spaced apart.”
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the last two Sundays has rated Blaine County’s COVID-19 transmission level as “substantial” based on COVID-19 case rate and testing data from the previous seven days. All people in counties where the CDC has rated the transmission level as either “high” or “substantial”—including people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19—are advised by the CDC to wear protective masks when indoors in public places.
In May, amid increasing vaccination numbers and falling COVID-19 case counts, Sun Valley rescinded its public health order requiring people to wear protective masks when around others in indoor and outdoor public places.
Councilwoman Jane Conard thanked Benson for his comments, noting that she has urged caution about discounting the threat of COVID-19, in part because she experienced a breakthrough case in her household.
“I’m very concerned for public health, and although it’s not on the agenda for this council meeting, I hope that we can take action and consider some of his suggestions,” she said.
Councilman Keith Saks said the spread of the delta variant—coupled with Idaho’s relatively low vaccination rate—should warrant leaders’ attention.
“I think we should be very concerned and be thinking about the possible reintroduction of some emergency regulations, no matter how unpopular that may be with certain segments of the population,” Saks said.
Saks said that he previously had COVID-19 “pretty badly” and his wife had the disease “extremely badly.”
“I’m very, very sensitive about this, and whatever slight, little inconvenience of wearing a mask pales in comparison to the results that may occur by allowing this thing to be transmitted,” he said.
Hendricks said he was on a scheduled conference call the previous day with Blaine County elected officials, health officials and other high-profile community representatives on which he received updates on the COVID-19 situation in the county. The vaccination rate of people in Blaine County was about 88%, he said, and the vaccination rate in Sun Valley was about 135%—spiked by visitors and second-home owners citing Sun Valley as their residence when getting vaccinated. Meanwhile, 98% of new COVID-19 cases are among unvaccinated people, he said.
Communities in Idaho with low vaccination rates are generally in “outlying areas,” Hendricks said.
“The big number that we’re concerned with, obviously, is Blaine County, and the city of Sun Valley, and I’m very satisfied with those particular vaccination rates,” he said.
Hendricks said the conference calls, which recently have been monthly, will now again be conducted weekly. The community leaders will discuss policy options during future calls, he said.
“There’s not a great support for reverting back to mask mandates,” he said.
On Monday, Hendricks said the City Council will likely again discuss COVID-19 at its next regular meeting on Sept. 2 but reiterated that he currently does not support a new mask mandate.
“As of right now, I am not contemplating any action regarding emergency health orders,” he said. “I continue to be encouraged by the high vaccination rate of our community and the extra precautions people are taking on their own volition without a government mandate.”
On Monday, Saks also reiterated his point that action might be needed.
“Of course, certain people have politicized this issue,” he said. “Some claim that their individual freedoms are being infringed upon by being required to get vaccinated or wear masks, while others espouse that the individual freedoms must be subservient to the overall good of society.
“I’m not stating an opinion now. However, with the quickly spreading delta variant, the county and municipalities must start thinking about reimposing emergency health orders. Nobody needs to take my word for this, only to listen to our medical and healthcare community that has been so dedicated and sacrificed so much to treat anyone who has, or will, contract this terrible disease.”
