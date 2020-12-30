While doses of two federally approved COVID-19 vaccines continue to be administered in Idaho, Blaine County is seeing its case counts drop—but not enough to lower it out of the “critical” risk category for the potentially fatal virus.
Based on its own risk-assessment model using data from Dec. 13-19, the county remains in the highest risk category for the virus, with a rate of 12.19 percent of COVID-19 tests registering as positive and 34.8 cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents, based on a seven-day average. The numbers indicate a drop in positive test results and case incidence from previous updates but are still high enough to keep the county at a “critical” risk, where it has been for numerous weeks.
Health-care providers throughout the state had administered 11,729 doses of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines by Tuesday morning, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported. The pharmaceutical companies Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are distributing vials of vaccine across the country, with each company under contract to deliver 200 million doses of each of the two-dose vaccines into 2021—a total of 400 million doses that would vaccinate 200 million Americans.
St. Luke’s Wood River—the local branch of the state’s largest health-care system—started administering first doses of the vaccines last week to employees at the greatest risk of contracting COVID-19.
“As of right now, St. Luke’s has not started vaccinating patients,” Joy Prudek, public relations manager for St. Luke’s Wood River, stated in an email. “To be consistent with Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccine program, St. Luke’s is taking a phased approach to vaccinations, starting with health-care personnel. St. Luke’s will focus on vaccinating employees and providers in this first phase and expects to complete vaccinations of its health-care personnel within a few months.”
The Twin Falls-based South Central Public Health District—which serves Blaine County and seven other counties—has received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, distributed mostly to local hospitals in southern Idaho, with a small number going to long-term care facilities in the region. The Health District received 2,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine last week, almost all going to long-term care facilities, said Brianna Bodily, the district’s public information officer.
The Silvercreek Living care facility in Hailey is scheduled to receive 56 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week from the Health District, said Lori Eberharter, the facility’s administrator. District nurses will give inoculations of the vaccine to residents and staff on Thursday, she said.
Neither vaccine is yet available to the general public in Idaho, including the Wood River Valley. All the doses in the first shipments of the vaccines are being administered to at-risk health-care workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities, pursuant to state guidelines.
“We do not anticipate that vaccine will be ready for the general public until spring or summer of 2021,” Bodily said in an email to the Idaho Mountain Express. “It isn’t clear yet how the vaccine will be distributed [to the public].”
However, as the vaccines are being administered, the novel coronavirus is still spreading in Idaho at a steady rate, data indicate. The Department of Health and Welfare reported 795 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in Idaho to 137,010 since the pandemic started last winter. The coronavirus is considered a contributing factor in the deaths of 1,377 Idahoans, including 23 on Monday.
Blaine County gained four cases from Dec. 23-28, according to the state, bringing local totals to 1,426 confirmed and 116 probable cases. On Monday, the South Central Public Health District was monitoring 171 active cases in Blaine County.
Meanwhile, health-care providers continue to stress the importance of staying vigilant about COVID-19 mitigation measures as people wait for approved vaccines to be distributed, Prudek said.
“It will be some time before enough people have received the vaccination before we can relax our other protection layers, such as wearing a mask, watching our distance and limiting gatherings,” Prudek stated. “We all need to continue to protect each other, particularly our most vulnerable, through these measures and through practicing good hygiene, such as hand washing.”
One would think the IME is really concerned about COVID spread in this valley...
But not a word about the SV dorm living conditions (3 to a room).
Not one mention of the throngs filling our streets and stores when they should have stayed home.
Not one iota of blame laid at the feet of Airport leaders, who have aided and abetted COVID spread in this valley far more than the Ketchum PO has.
You can do so much better...
