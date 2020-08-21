As Blaine County parents and students prepare for a new mix of online and in-person learning, the Wood River Community YMCA is offering a weekday child care program to supplement the two days a week children are in school.
The YMCA’s “enrichment program” will be open to elementary students in kindergarten through fifth grade starting on the first day of school, Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The program is aimed at providing students with a place to go on the days they are not physically in school. Students who are in the classroom on Monday and Wednesday can attend the YMCA program on Tuesday and Thursday, and vice versa. The program will include about four hours of online learning and “academic enrichment,” with the rest of the time dedicated to activity and outdoor time.
The program is not intended to replace or replicate an in-person school day, Jason Shearer, executive director of the Wood River Community YMCA, em-phasized in a school board meeting earlier this week.
“There is no chance that we can replace the impact of the school district and the teachers who work there with students,” Shearer said.
The program will take place at two sites—the YMCA in Ketchum and The Mint in Hailey—and lasts from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Shearer said he hopes to expand the program to Friday if sufficient new staff members are recruited. He also hopes to expand the capacity of the program; the program currently has the capacity to accommodate about 140 total students.
The cost to enroll is $120 for two weeks.
All Blaine County schools will start school on Tuesday, Sept. 8, in a hybrid learning plan, with students attending school two days a week and working from home the remaining three days.
The district’s board of trustees will reevaluate learning models in a special meeting on Sept. 24, the board determined in a meeting Monday. That reevaluation will include considering whether to bring all students back into the classroom five days a week, Board Chairman Keith Roark said.
Trustee Amber Larna, who has been a proponent of bringing all students back into the classroom—especially in schools where social distancing is possible—said Monday that she hoped the district would figure out a way to provide individual schools with some flexibility in learning models by the time the board convenes to reevaluate the matter in late September.
“I feel it’s unfortunate we are not supporting students’ education more by trying to figure out [how to return to normal in-person learning],” Larna said.
Trustee Lara Stone noted that the district will not automatically resume normal in-person learning if COVID-19 conditions in the area have not changed by Sept. 24.
“The purpose of [the hybrid model] is to have fewer kids in school so we can social distance,” Stone said.
Each Friday between Sept. 8 and Oct. 5, school principals from across the district will submit a weekly report to the superintendent detailing the challenges and successes of the hybrid learning plan.
