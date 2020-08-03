Antibody Testing
The COVID-19 Response Group, a Blaine County-based consortium, has resumed its coronavirus antibody testing program in Ketchum office space on Washington Avenue.

The group, as before, is using finger-prick lateral flow testing kits to screen Blaine County residents for COVID-generated antibodies. No one will be turned away, according to team leader Dr. Cathy Swink, but those who can afford it are encouraged to pay $60 for the test.

Participants can book an appointment by visiting the group’s updated website at www.blainecovidstudy.org. Results will be received within 30 minutes, Swink said.

“Patience is appreciated as we get back and running,” she said. “Everyone wants to get tested, but we can only test 100 people per day.”

The program initially began on May 9 but was suspended three days later due to changing federal regulations.

According to the COVID-19 Response Group’s website, antibody testing will paint a better picture of where coronavirus is circulating in the community.

“A few drops of blood from your finger is all that’s needed to help us get back to the Idaho we love,” it states.

