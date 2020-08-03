The COVID-19 Response Group, a Blaine County-based consortium, has resumed its coronavirus antibody testing program in Ketchum office space on Washington Avenue.
The group, as before, is using finger-prick lateral flow testing kits to screen Blaine County residents for COVID-generated antibodies. No one will be turned away, according to team leader Dr. Cathy Swink, but those who can afford it are encouraged to pay $60 for the test.
Participants can book an appointment by visiting the group’s updated website at www.blainecovidstudy.org. Results will be received within 30 minutes, Swink said.
“Patience is appreciated as we get back and running,” she said. “Everyone wants to get tested, but we can only test 100 people per day.”
The program initially began on May 9 but was suspended three days later due to changing federal regulations.
According to the COVID-19 Response Group’s website, antibody testing will paint a better picture of where coronavirus is circulating in the community.
“A few drops of blood from your finger is all that’s needed to help us get back to the Idaho we love,” it states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
Are the tests - any tests - even reliable? I'm reading otherwise.
Unfortunately, studies are showing that antibodies fade fairly quickly. If you were exposed in March or April, it's a crapshoot whether you test positive. Add the caveat that we still don't know what immunity is inferred from a positive antibody test...
The $60 is not required payment--it's voluntary. And not sure why someone thinks it is a scam? It isn't "profiteering" (it is free unless you choose to donate) . Also, it is useful to know if you have been exposed to the virus/developed antibodies!
Yes, line up for a clinically meaningless highly inaccurate $60 antibodies test. Your money is better spent getting a palm reading or buy scratch tickets rather than supporting this Covid profiteering scam. Shame on this con.
it really should be a community service...assign dates and we all go get the test.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In