Sun Valley leaders rescinded the city’s indoor mask mandate Thursday, Feb. 10, in a special meeting called by Mayor Peter Hendricks.
By a 3-2 margin, the City Council and mayor voted to immediately terminate the city’s COVID-19 health order, with Hendricks casting a vote to break a 2-2 tie among council members. Councilman Brad DuFur and City Council President Michelle Griffith voted in favor of ending the health order, while council members Jane Conard and Keith Saks voted against the move.
The vote supersedes a vote at the City Council’s Feb. 3 meeting to maintain the health order until March 3, when it would have been reviewed. Hendricks broke a similar 2-2 tie among the council on that vote, with Conard and Saks wanting a longer extension.
The mayor only votes on city policies when there is a tie vote among council members.
The latest version of the health order—enacted last September—states that everyone “shall, when in any indoor public place, completely cover their nose and mouth, when members of the public are physically present for otherwise unprotected social interaction.” It followed previous health orders enacted by the city during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a gap last summer when COVID-19 case numbers fell significantly.
Hendricks said he brought the matter to the council in the special meeting because of a “significant change in the local mask-mandate landscape.” Three days earlier on Feb. 7—four days after Sun Valley extended its order—the
Ketchum City Council voted to rescind its COVID-19 health order and associated indoor mask mandate.
Hendricks said he was asking the council to consider rescinding Sun Valley’s health order because the change in Ketchum had a “direct effect” on Sun Valley Resort and its ability to effectively manage its operations in the two neighboring cities.
“Requiring masks in some places but not in others for guests and employees is not a sustainable, and may be an impossible, business model,” Hendricks said.
Hendricks also pointed to declining COVID-19 case numbers in Blaine County. He presented data shared with elected officials in a weekly teleconference call.
In the previous week, Blaine County had 80 new COVID-19 cases, compared to 393 in one week a month prior, he said. On the national level, the daily average of new cases had dropped 63% in the prior two weeks, he said. St. Luke’s Wood River hospital never had more than four COVID-19 patients at one time during the previous month and has not been operating at full capacity, he said.
In a discussion of the proposal to lift the health order, City Council members were divided in a similar way that they have been in recent months.
DuFur expressed concern about many workers having to wear a mask for eight hours a day and said he had been told by an employer that staff members are getting “burned out.” People can be “myopic,” he said, and do not always see others’ experiences clearly.
“I think it’s important that there is consistency and cohesiveness in our community, beyond Sun Valley,” he said.
Having a different mask policy from Ketchum could be confusing for visitors, DuFur said.
“I think Ketchum made the right call,” he said, before making a motion to rescind the health order immediately.
Griffith seconded the motion.
Saks objected to the matter being brought before the council in a special meeting first noticed two days before. In Idaho code, special meetings have less stringent public-noticing requirements than regular meetings.
“Special meeting to me connotes urgency,” Saks said. “And just to follow what Ketchum did, and just to jump when several dissident letter writers accuse us of all sorts of vitriolic things, I think is just wrong.”
With the council having decided to extend the mask mandate one week earlier, Saks said he did not consider reviewing it “an urgent matter.”
Conard agreed with Saks, saying, “I’m not sure why we’re meeting now.”
She said Sun Valley leaders should consider the data on COVID-19 and not give in to “political pressure.”
“I don’t think Sun Valley should let Ketchum decide what we should be doing,” she said.
Conard advocated for maintaining the health order until the council’s next scheduled meeting on March 3, when it would expire unless renewed. Keeping the order for three more weeks would get the city past the busy Presidents’ Day weekend, she said, when thousands of visitors come to the Ketchum-Sun Valley area.
Conard made several points in support of keeping the mask mandate. Some states dropping their mandates have higher COVID-19 vaccination rates and lower transmission rates than Idaho, she said, and many children are not or cannot be vaccinated. In addition, Gov. Brad Little recently activated National Guard troops to help staff in health-care facilities stressed by the latest COVID-19 surge, she noted.
In an unusual move, Conard made a motion to table DuFur’s motion and received a second from Saks. However, DuFur, Griffith and Hendricks took the other side and that motion failed.
Griffith then spoke, reiterating her longtime support for vaccination as the ultimate mitigation measure.
“At the end of the day, COVID is here to stay because not everyone is prepared to be vaccinated,” she said.
It was time for Sun Valley to accept the situation in Idaho, where many counties—though not Blaine County—have low vaccination rates, Griffith said.
“Continuing to wear masks in Sun Valley because the rest of the state of Idaho refuses to get vaccinated is not a way forward, in my opinion,” she said.
Hendricks noted that the health order is an emergency order and he believed an emergency no longer existed. Responding to COVID-19 is not just a matter of physical health, he said, and “economic and mental-health consequences of a mandate must also be considered.”
Lifting the mandate would allow “personal choice” and would “open the path to a return to normalcy,” Hendricks said.
Conard objected.
“If you don’t have a physical body, the mental health is secondary,” she said.
People are tired of dealing with the pandemic, Conard said, but “the people in Sun Valley need to be protected from the 5,000 skiers who might show up.”
When Hendricks called for a vote on DuFur’s motion, it ended in the same 3-2 divide, with the mayor casting the tie-breaking vote. ￼
