As COVID-19 cases continue to be fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant, the South Central Public Health District has moved Blaine County’s COVID risk level from “moderate” to “high.”
In making the assessment on Thursday, Aug. 12, the Health District noted that regional hospitals are being challenged by an increase in COVID-19 patients that has diminished capacity to the “critical” level.
Blaine County’s rate of new cases is rising quickly, the district reported in its risk assessment, which is conducted every two weeks for each of the eight counties the district serves. The assessment used data from July 25 to Aug. 7.
The local health-care system has also reported an increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19, the district reported.
The Health District is investigating an “active outbreak” in the Blaine County jail and a Blaine County long-term care facility, the district’s online informational dashboard states.
On Aug. 12, the district was monitoring 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Blaine County and five probable cases, more than double the number of cases it was monitoring two weeks earlier. By Monday, the numbers had risen to 58 confirmed and seven probable cases.
The district’s model takes into consideration the number of new cases, the rate of positive tests for the virus, hospital capacity and other factors. Its four risk categories are minimal, moderate, high and critical.
In the 14-day period, 29 new COVID cases were recorded in Blaine County. Ten were recorded in the 30-39 age group, five in each of the 18-29 and 40-49 age groups, four in the 50-59 group, two among people ages 60-69, and one in each of the 11-13, 14-17 and 70-plus age groups.
The rate of positive tests for COVID-19 was 4.2% and the 14-day rolling average of new cases per 10,000 residents was 0.90, up from 0.74 two weeks earlier.
The Health District determined that Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties also had “high” COVID-19 risk levels. Camas, Cassia and Lincoln counties had “moderate” risk levels.
COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the United States. On Sunday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded a seven-day moving average of new cases of more than 108,000. The seven-day moving average was fluctuating between 10,000 and 15,000 for much of June.
On Sunday, the CDC rated Blaine County’s COVID-19 transmission level as “substantial.” People in counties where the CDC has rated the transmission level as “high” or “substantial” are advised by the CDC to wear protective masks when indoors, including people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The majority of Idaho counties—and counties in the nation—have “high” transmission levels, according to the CDC. Blaine County neighbor Custer County was one of only two Idaho counties determined not to have “substantial” or “high” levels on Sunday.
Idaho recorded 851 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the state Department of Health and Welfare reported. The state’s seven-day moving average of new cases per 100,000 population was 30 on Monday, the department reported. It hovered in single digits for much of June.
Last week, Gov. Brad Little urged Idahoans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, stressing that vaccines are the “main defense” against outbreaks and quarantines in schools.
“The vaccine slows the spread of the disease,” Little said Aug. 12 in a news conference at Nampa High School, in southwest Idaho. “We need the disease to stop now.”
