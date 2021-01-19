The Blaine County commissioners voted Tuesday morning to allow personnel of the Blaine County Ambulance District to vaccinate each other with the COVID-19 vaccine, cutting down on the number of people in line for a vaccine at local hospitals and clinics.
The district is also looking into the possibility of ambulance district employees getting permission to administer vaccines to people who are not personnel, according to Commissioner Jacob Greenberg. The ambulance district is working with St. Luke’s Wood River Valley to see if that is feasible, Greenberg said.
There are roughly 300 ambulance district personnel, Greenberg noted.
