Gov. Brad Little announced today, March 24, that all Idahoans age 16 and older will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations starting April 5.
The announcement moves the eligibility of Idahoans ages 16-44 in the general population up by three weeks.
After Little’s special address, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced that the governor has also approved a recommendation from the state’s Vaccine Advisory Committee that Idahoans living in congregate settings be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination now, regardless of their age or medical condition. That group includes residents in emergency shelters, transitional housing, dormitory housing for workers, correctional facilities, housing for people in treatment or recovery programs, and dormitory housing for students.
The state is also accelerating eligibility of other groups. As of today, Idahoans in the congregate-settings group and all residents ages 45 and older are eligible for vaccination, said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, public health administrator for the Department of Health and Welfare. Idahoans ages 16-44 with at least one serious medical condition will become eligible on March 29, Shaw-Tulloch said.
Shaw-Tulloch also announced that the governor had approved a recommendation against prioritizing restaurant and bar workers, airport workers, bank and financial workers, Idaho Tax Commission employees and Idaho Power staff who work outside. Instead, people in those groups will become eligible based on their age and medical condition.
Groups now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination include: residents ages 45 and older, health-care workers, residents and workers in long-term care facilities, first responders, K-12 teachers and staff, and frontline essential workers.
Little thanked the nearly 390,000 Idahoans who have chosen to be vaccinated “because it’s safe and because it works” and encouraged others who are eligible to get vaccinated.
“The COVID vaccine really is our best shot at protecting jobs, saving lives and keeping our kids in schools,” he said.
Idahoans who want to schedule a vaccination appointment can do so online at covidvaccine.idaho.gov. Eligible people can register to receive a vaccination from a St. Luke’s Health System facility through the organization’s myChart online portal.
