All residents of Blaine County ages 16 and older are now eligible to get COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Twin Falls-based South Central Public Health District announced Wednesday afternoon that it was opening eligibility to all residents of Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties in the 16-plus age group.
The state’s timeline for vaccine eligibility has called for including all Idahoans ages 16 and older starting Monday, April 5. On Monday, March 29, eligibility was opened statewide to all people 16 and older with a qualifying medical condition. That left people ages 16-44 in the general population as the last group to be approved to schedule appointments to get vaccinated.
The South Central Public Health District and Boise-based Central District Health have since expanded eligibility, after determining that some vaccine providers have adequate supply and appointment availability to meet demand.
Eligible Idahoans can sign up for the state vaccine registry at covidvaccine.idaho.gov. People needing assistance registering by telephone or navigating the provider list can contact one of the South Central Public Health District’s two call centers: one in English at 208-737-1138 and one in Spanish at 208-737-5965. The call centers are operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
See the Friday paper for the full story.
