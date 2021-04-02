All residents of Blaine County ages 16 and older are now eligible to get COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Twin Falls-based South Central Public Health District announced Wednesday afternoon that it was opening eligibility to all residents of Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties in the 16-plus age group.
The state’s timeline for vaccine eligibility has called for including all Idahoans ages 16 and older starting Monday, April 5. On Monday, March 29, eligibility was opened statewide to all people 16 and older with a qualifying medical condition. That left people ages 16-44 in the general population as the last group to be approved to schedule appointments to get vaccinated.
The South Central Public Health District and Boise-based Central District Health have since expanded eligibility, after determining that some vaccine providers have adequate supply and appointment availability to meet demand.
The federally approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, while a third approved vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson requires only one shot. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 16 and older, while the other two vaccines are approved for people 18 and older. Minors must have parental consent or a special exemption to be vaccinated, the state Department of Health and Welfare has stated.
Eligible Idahoans can sign up for the state vaccine registry at covidvaccine.idaho.gov. People needing assistance registering by telephone or navigating the provider list can contact one of the South Central Public Health District’s two call centers: one in English at 208-737-1138 and one in Spanish at 208-737-5965. The call centers are operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Statewide, 716,206 doses of approved COVID vaccines had been administered to 447,193 people by Wednesday night, with 284,113 people—or just over 20% of the population—deemed fully vaccinated, the Department of Health and Welfare reported. In Blaine County 10,168 people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by Wednesday night—just over 54% of the county’s population.
Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist for the Department of Health and Welfare, stated in a news briefing Tuesday that the state has recorded 97 “breakthrough cases” of COVID-19, in which people who have been vaccinated still test positive for the coronavirus. The number is less than 0.5% of the 180,536 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the state, she said.
Of the 97 cases, half the people were asymptomatic, Turner said, and only three people—who had pre-existing conditions—were seriously ill and hospitalized.
The department is encouraging eligible Idahoans to get vaccinated and to continue coronavirus mitigation measures, particularly social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and limiting group sizes.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is the best shot we have to keep our kids in the classroom, protect jobs and save lives,” department Director Dave Jeppesen said in the briefing Tuesday.
The state will receive 82,190 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines next week, he said.
Blaine County risk level moved back to ‘high’
Meanwhile, Blaine County’s risk level for COVID-19 was moved up to the “high” category on Thursday, after being lowered to the “moderate” category earlier this month.
In its risk-assessment model using data from March 21-27, the county’s rate of COVID-19 tests registering as positive increased to 8.58% from 5.89% the previous week. In the same week, the county’s number of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents decreased to 16.8 from 18 the previous week, based on a seven-day average. A rate between 10 and 25 per 100,000 is considered a “high” risk.
The county’s model has four risk categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical.
The 40-49 age group recorded the highest number of new cases in the county, with nine in the seven-day span, followed by the 30-39 age group, with seven cases.
The Department of Health and Welfare recorded 460 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday. The state has recorded 1,962 COVID-related deaths.
Blaine County has recorded 2,266 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began last winter, with 17 deaths attributed to the virus.
