The Fly Sun Valley Alliance announced on Friday a number of “significant” reductions and cancellations of flights to and from Sun Valley’s Friedman Memorial Airport for the remainder of March.
These include cancellations of United Airlines’ daily flights to San Francisco (SFO) and Los Angeles (LAX) and United Airlines’ Saturday flights to Chicago (ORD) for the period of March 21-29.
Most seasonal nonstop flights at SUN were originally scheduled to operate through March 29.
“The decision [to cancel] was made in conjunction with airlines and community air partners due to Coronavirus COVID-19 concerns, which prompted a deep drop in travel demand and early closure of the Sun Valley ski resort,” Fly Sun Valley said in a statement.
To help accommodate passengers displaced from the cancelled flights, Denver (DEN) flights will continue to operate through March 29.
Delta Air Lines will continue to provide three daily flights to Salt Lake City (SLC) through March 29, the alliance reported, and will maintain its planned two-day flight schedule from March 30 to June 7. Alaska Airlines’ daily service to Seattle will also continue until March 29 and restart on May 21 for the summer season.
The airport is also dealing with a dramatic decrease in inbound flight loads, Airport Manager Chris Pomeroy reported on Thursday.
“In this time of concern, we keep hearing about the perception that a lot of people are coming in, but the reality is that airplane occupancy is really starting to drop off,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(10) comments
McCall released a statement of "don't come to MCCall, we don't have the medical staff to deal with you".
starting to drop off".....one single person can bring it. isolation means nothing in that case
We voted in a sales tax and gave them money to do this , Ha !
They never gave a crumbs worth about the health & safety of this valley. Just the money. And don't let the airport management feed you a bunch of lies. Nothing but a bunch of snakes. Friedman Snake Airport is a better title. Hope they get the virus. Anyone heard from the Holdings? Nope? What I expected. The Holdings will get a nice FAT BILLION DOLLAR BAILOUT while laying off their employees.
Please stop all flights from Seattle now. Thank you.
The virus is here and spreading. Stopping the flights not going to have a significant affect on slowing it down. Kind like the old adage, If the fox is already in the chicken coup, it doesn't do a darn bit of good to close the door when it is inside.
disagree...cut off and contain....its the only way.let it burn itself out where it is
If that's the case then highway 75 should be cut off in BOTH direction as there are considerable more people coming in by car then by the airlines. People coming in to prevent new cases coming in and people going out who may be infected and protecting people in other areas.
It is really sad that the airport management has 0 concern for the health and welfare of Wood River Valley residents in order to support the special needs of the elite. They will do whatever is necessary to facilitate the movement of life-threatening viruses or diseases.
good thing we closed the airport last week when we actually had enough info.......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In