Agency: Blaine County’s COVID risk still ‘moderate’

The South Central Public Health District on Thursday maintained Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level at “moderate,” noting that the county’s elevated test positivity rate.
In its monthly risk assessment of the eight counties it serves, the Health District reported that Blaine County’s rate for positive COVID-19 tests was 11.9%, in the “high” category. That is more than twice the “minimal” goal of 5% or lower.
The 14-day rolling average of new cases per 10,000 residents was 1.85, in the “moderate” range and “fairly steady,” the district reported.
The Health District has now rated Blaine County’s overall COVID-19 risk as “moderate” for five consecutive months.
Because many people do not report the results of at-home COVID-19 tests, the Health District stated that it is possible the case rate is higher than data shows.
The district used data from Sept. 25 to Oct. 8 for the assessment.
The district reported that Blaine County recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases in the week of Oct. 7-14.
The Health District issued “minimal” COVID-19 risk assessments to all other counties in the district, except Twin Falls County, which was determined to have a “moderate” risk level.
On a statewide level, COVID-19 case numbers have been trending downward since mid-July, when they hit a post-winter peak. The daily seven-day moving average incidence rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population was 7.3 on Friday, after it had increased to 36 on July 11, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported. It had previously dropped to about 3 in early April. During the omicron-variant surge last winter, the number soared to about 243.
Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in Idaho have declined by about half since late July, Health and Welfare data indicates. St. Luke’s Wood River hospital had no COVID-19 patients admitted on Monday. It had one COVID-19 patient admitted to the hospital from Oct. 10-15.
Through Friday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 498,082 COVID-19 cases statewide and 5,198 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The state recorded 354 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 12-14.
Through Friday, Health and Welfare had recorded 6,915 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic started, contributing to 32 deaths.
Nationally, case numbers have been slowly decreasing since late July. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s daily seven-day moving average of new cases was ranging from 120,000 to 130,000 the last week of July but had dropped to about 38,000 by Thursday, Oct. 13. It had dropped to about 25,000 in March, after the new-case count surged to more than a million in one day in early January.
The CDC has determined that the highly contagious BA.5 subvariant of the omicron variant of COVID-19 now accounts for about 68% of new cases, down from about 89% in August. The BA.4 subvariant accounts for about 12%, the CDC reported on Oct. 15.
The CDC on Monday rated Blaine County’s COVID-19 impact level at “low.” At that level, the CDC advises that people stay up to date with vaccines, wear a mask if they have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19, and to wear a mask on public transportation. People can consider taking extra precautions to protect themselves and others, the CDC advises.
Blaine County remains the most vaccinated county in Idaho, with 81.1% of the population deemed fully vaccinated. The next highest percentage is in Ada County—which includes Boise—at 62.%. ￼￼
