With the number of new cases staying down, Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk remains in the lowest tier, the South Central Public Health District reported Thursday.
In its biweekly risk assessment, the district maintained Blaine County and the seven other counties it serves at the “minimal” threat level, the lowest of its four risk categories.
In the district’s COVID-19 risk model, Blaine County has been at the “minimal” level since late March. The county’s risk was elevated through much of the winter from a surge in cases fueled by the omicron variant of virus that causes COVID-19.
Using data from the two-week period of April 3-16, the district reported in its April 21 assessment that Blaine County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate had risen slightly to 6.5%. That number is slightly above the target “minimal” range lower than 5%.
The 14-day rolling average of new cases per 10,000 residents was down slightly to .82%, in the “minimal” range below 1%.
The impact of COVID-19 on hospital capacity in the region was also in the district’s “minimal” category, as was a set of other epidemiological factors considered by the health experts who conduct the assessments.
In the two-week span studied for the assessment, new cases were recorded in Blaine County residents in all age ranges except the 11-13 and 70-plus groups. In the week of April 18-25, the Health District recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases in the county.
Through Friday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 445,545 COVID-19 cases statewide and 4,922 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The state recorded 195 new cases on Friday, with the number of new cases up slightly but staying relatively stable. Some days in January, the state tallied record highs of more than 4,000 cases per day.
Through Friday, the Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 5,997 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic started, contributing to 30 deaths. The state recorded 27 new cases in Blaine County during the two-week span of April 8-22.
The county’s daily seven-day moving average of new cases per hypothetical 100,000 population was 5.0 on Friday, down significantly from a record high of 444 on Jan. 9.
In Idaho, approximately 55% of the population ages 5-plus is “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19, Health and Welfare reported Friday. Of the ages 12-plus population eligible for one booster dose, about 45% has received the additional shot, the department reported.
Nationwide, COVID-19 cases have been trending slightly upward, with the “BA.2” omicron subvariant increasing in prevalence, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicates. Case counts remain well below the surge levels in the winter, however, with the CDC rating all Idaho counties at “low” COVID-19 transmission levels.
