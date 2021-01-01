A journal of the plague year

The coronavirus was first mentioned in the Idaho Mountain Express in a Jan. 29 article titled “Flu is widespread in Idaho.” At that point, “The coronavirus has reached four states as of Tuesday—Washington, Illinois, California and Arizona,” the article states. Citing data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Express noted that more than 1,000 cases had been confirmed in China, along with 106 COVID-related deaths. By then, it had spread to 17 countries.
Fast forward 11 months, and recent news showed that COVID-19 had truly become a “global pandemic,” with the Chilean army reporting 36 positive cases from its Bernardo O’Higgins research station on the Antarctic Peninsula. The first cases in Antarctica meant the virus had spread to all seven continents.
On Feb. 19, the Express reported on a Sun Valley couple trapped in Cambodia under quarantine restrictions—ostensibly the first locals to be directly impacted by the virus. But within weeks, COVID-19 would have changed the lives of every valley resident, as Blaine County became Idaho’s “ground zero.”
On March 6, the South Central Public Health District launched its COVID-19 informational hotline. Six days later, the Sun Valley Film Festival canceled, becoming the first major local event to do so amid growing coronavirus concerns. It caused a domino effect that soon wiped out the Express’ events calendar.
The next day, on March 13, Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator of the Idaho Division of Public Health, announced the state’s first confirmed case of the virus, an Ada County woman in her 50s who had recently returned from a conference in New York City. Later that afternoon, the Express reported that the Blaine County commissioners would consider declaring a state of emergency during their regular meeting the following week.
By the time they were able to convene that Tuesday, however, the situation had changed completely. On the morning of Saturday, March 14—just 25 hours after the announcement of the first case in the state—the South Central Public Health District confirmed the first case in Blaine County. A second was confirmed that night.
The Idaho Supreme Court immediately suspended all in-person appearances for criminal docket proceedings, except for emergency cases, an order that has remained in place for the last 11 months, stalling judicial proceedings and creating a backlog of hundreds of criminal and civil cases.
Wasting no time, the Blaine County School District closed its schools that day. Children attended class as normal on Friday, March 13, heading into what they thought was a normal weekend. Little did they know they wouldn’t be returning to the classroom for another six months. For the class of 2020, that was it. Blaine’s seniors would never take another class indoors at their high school.
Other public institutes in the valley soon followed the school district’s lead, with groups like the Hailey Public Library and the Wood River Community YMCA suspending all services.
One of the biggest of these closures was from the Sun Valley Resort, which announced on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, that it would shut down all mountain operations, despite insisting the previous day that it would keep the ski season going until Easter as usual.
That night, the Express published its first news Roundup, counting the daily COVID-19 caseload. We’ve done more than 200 since then.
The governments of Blaine County and Hailey soon closed their offices, with the county commissioners declaring a state of emergency on Tuesday, March 17.
That day, St. Luke’s Wood River opened its COVID-19 screening center, soon confirming Blaine County’s third case. Grocery stores were slammed as panic-buying and hording exhausted supplies of household essentials, personal protection equipment (PPE), and nonperishable pantry staples. Meanwhile, Bellevue-based nonprofit The Hunger Coalition registered record-high demand for its services—something that would become the new normal in 2020.
Before any kind of formal lockdown or shelter-in-place order emerged, however, several local business owners decided for themselves to either close their doors or switch to a take-out or delivery model.
A March 18 Mountain Express article called “Local economy feels impacts of COVID-19” detailed the early financial fallout of the virus’ arrival in Blaine County. Another, called “Hotels starting to feel the pain,” examined how the hospitality industry was already starting to hurt as tourism took a hit.
On March 19, the state of Idaho confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19—all in Blaine County. That day, Gov. Brad Little issued a mandatory isolation order for Blaine.
The order required all people living in Blaine County to “stay and work from home as much as possible while ensuring all essential services and business remain available,” Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said in a memo attached to the order, quoted in a March 20 Express article titled “Isolation order to take effect at midnight.”
At that point, 14 was an alarming number to many. It was the highest single-day increase to COVID numbers in the state. Of course, were the same to happen now, most would consider the pandemic more or less over. Those 14 cases prompted the first lockdown in the state. Currently, the highest-ever single-day increase in cases was recorded on Dec. 9. The 2,298 confirmed and probable cases counted by the Department of Health and Welfare that day prompted no official response or comment. It came nearly a month after the last coronavirus action from the Governor’s Office, when, on Nov. 13, Little mobilized the Idaho National Guard for disaster relief and signed a new statewide health order.
It was a different story in March, though. Many suspected the virus would pass through the valley in a matter of weeks or a couple of months. When the BCSD closed its schools, it had initially planned on welcoming students back April 6—totaling a three-week closure, including spring break.
As weeks ticked by, the economic crunch grew more severe. Many working parents were furloughed and struggled to make ends meet, especially with the kids stuck at home all day. By March 26, the state reported a 1,200 percent increase in filings for unemployment insurance benefits. Blaine County’s unemployment rate shot up to 21.7 percent in April, the worst rate of any county in the state according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
Even as some 52 percent of Blaine County households “struggled to make ends meet” and fell near or below the federal poverty limit, according to a Sept. 2 Express article, the high-end real estate market boomed in Sun Valley and the Sawtooth Valley as affluent citizens flocked to rural areas to weather the COVID storm.
Back in the early days of the local lockdown, as the economic downturn was picking up pace, Blaine County’s COVID-19 numbers continued to tick up and doctors—locally, nationally and internationally—struggled with PPE shortages, staffing limitations, a lack of testing equipment and even identifying all the symptoms of the virus.
But the initial doom and gloom of lockdown was matched with an outpouring of community support. The Hunger Coalition’s demand tripled overnight, but so did the donations it received. The Hailey Police Department started a prescription home delivery service that weekend to ensure people with compromised immune systems could receive medication without putting themselves at risk. Even symbolic gestures like the community howl in support of frontline workers illustrated the widespread solidarity and togetherness that characterized the early days of the pandemic.
On March 25, following news of community spread in Ada County, Gov. Little issued a statewide shelter-in-place order and local governments prepared to tighten restrictions in Blaine County. The following day, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare confirmed the state’s first three COVID-19-related deaths, two of which were Blaine County residents. As of Dec. 30, the Idaho death toll stood at 1,393.
As St. Luke’s Wood River ramped up its testing initiatives under lockdown, Blaine County’s confirmed and probable case count soared. On April 1, the state counted 74 new cases in Blaine. That remains the largest single-day increase to date. At that time, several news agencies and health organizations around the globe identified Blaine County’s infection rate as among the worst in the world—more severe than that of New York City and Wuhan, China. By then, Blaine County’s total case count topped 400, and Idaho’s reached 11,000. The United States had surpassed 300,000.
With spring giving way to summer, however, Blaine County’s infection rate plateaued, though antibody testing would later suggest an estimated 23 percent of the county’s adult population had been exposed to the virus. St. Luke’s closed its COVID-19 testing station in Ketchum at the end of May, relocating all summer testing to its Hailey clinic. Hailey lifted its emergency health order April 19 and construction throughout Blaine County was allowed to resume, marking the beginning of the Wood River Valley’s reopening.
With a month gone, reopening was the primary item on most government agendas. On April 30, Gov. Little revealed his four-tiered economic rebound plan, signaling that churches, daycares, youth camps and most retail stores could reopen in the first weeks of May, with other businesses to follow as officials deemed appropriate.
For the first three stages of reopening, Idaho’s case and death rates remained stable, with no major spikes to either metric.
Between April 8 and Sept. 26, Blaine County’s single-day case gains never broke into double digits, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare. The class of 2020 graduated in socially distanced ceremonies, tourists came back to the valley Memorial Day weekend, and many of the Express’ major news stories focused on wildfires, smoky air, and protests against racial injustice. Local restaurants and other businesses welcomed back patrons, the economy began to recover, and infection rates remained low—locally, at least.
The same cannot be said of Idaho as a whole. The state registered new record single-day rises seven times between June and August, with the situation worsening in Ada and Canyon counties.
In June, the state moved into Stage 4 of reopening, which allowed all businesses to operate and permitted gatherings of more than 50 people, the infection rate climbed once more. In the first month of Stage 4, Idaho’s case count increased by more than 240 percent. Idaho remained in Stage 4 until Oct. 26, when Little reverted the state to a version of Stage 3 restrictions. During Stage 4, another 493 Idahoans had died of the virus, bringing the total to 580. From the announcement of Stage 4 to the rollback to Stage 3, the number of infections had risen by more than 1,690 percent.
As the statewide totals increased—including in neighboring Twin Falls County—and the valley braced for another wave of out-of-state tourists for the Fourth of July, local governments began enacting the first mask mandates, requiring residents to wear face coverings in public spaces. On June 30, Hailey followed Moscow in becoming the second city in Idaho to require masks. Within a week, Sun Valley, Bellevue, Ketchum and unincorporated Blaine County all followed Hailey’s lead.
Since then, mask-wearing has grown contentious. Opponents of the ordinances allege that the requirement infringes on constitutional freedoms, while proponents suggest not wearing a mask is tantamount to willfully endangering others. For six months, debates have often struck vitriolic tones, both in Blaine County and elsewhere. One especially noteworthy public debate occurred in Twin Falls in November. Amid strained hospital capacity, outbreaks at 17 local long-term care facilities and a calculated “critical” risk of COVID-19 transmission, the Twin Falls City Council indefinitely tabled its proposed mask order, following four hours of mostly dissenting public comment.
Gov. Little has repeatedly declined to issue a statewide mask order, favoring localized approaches to mitigation.
Health-care workers with St. Luke’s continually urge mask-wearing, rigorous hand-washing and social distancing. Their message has remained consistent regardless of the local infection rate, but as summer gave way to autumn and positive cases climbed once more, they faced a new obstacle, dubbed “COVID fatigue,” wherein people flout rules and precautions simply because they’ve grown tired of them.
“We know that COVID fatigue is real, but we must all remain diligent in doing our utmost to prevent spreading COVID,” Dr. Joshua Kern, vice president of medical affairs for the St. Luke’s health system in the Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River Valley, said in October. “As it turns colder, we will all be spending more time inside and should think about limiting our interactions with individuals outside of our immediate household and wearing masks around others. Science shows this can decrease transmission.”
As the 2020/21 school year approached, the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees adopted a hybrid model of learning, putting students in the classroom two days a week and at home the other three days. The first day of school bore unfamiliar scenes, as crowds of students were half their normal size, masks were mandatory, and many sports and extracurricular activities remained up in the air.
With children returning to school and adherence to mitigation measures inconsistent, medical professionals forewarned of another wave of COVID-19 infections, one coupled with the onset of the flu season.
Towards the end of September, the state began registering increasingly higher daily infections, but on Oct. 1, the first rumblings of hope emerged from the Governor’s Office. Little formed his Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee to determine inoculation priorities and rollout methods once a vaccine became available. By then, 42,561 Idahoans had tested positive for the virus as the state routinely added daily totals of 500 or more to the count.
October, November and December would prove especially challenging months for both Blaine County and Idaho at large. In October, the virus contributed to the deaths of another 158 Idahoans; in November, 330 state residents died of the virus, raising the death toll to 960—873 since the state ventured into Stage 4 of reopening.
In the first full week of October, the South Central Public Health District averaged 120 new cases a day, with the gain that week totaling more than March and April combined. On Oct. 15, the state had tallied 50,000 cases since March, but that number climbed unrelentingly through the autumn months, more than doubling by the end of November—a month that saw eight new record daily increases.
Blaine County’s case count grew considerably in October as well, increasing by 222 from 687 to 909. November saw 376 cases added to the local total. So far in December, the county has recorded 258 new cases.
Statewide, more than 26 percent of Idaho’s total case count came in December.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare confirmed that COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in the state in November—the third overall for the year. But December’s numbers have surpassed November’s. Between Dec. 1 and Christmas Eve, 389 Idahoans had died of COVID-19-related illnesses, including five in Blaine County.
During this time, hospital capacity became strained, with St. Luke’s Magic Valley diverting patients, St. Luke’s Wood River suspending elective procedures, and—as he rolled the state back into a modified Stage 2 of reopening—the Governor announcing that if trends continue, Idaho would adopt Crisis Standards of Care, essentially establishing triage and rationing care for patients most likely to survive.
Despite the grim portrait painted by the statistics—and the equally discomforting economic outlook, though unemployment rates are falling—2020 ended on a seasonally appropriate hopeful note, at least as far as the fight against coronavirus was concerned.
Just days after it was approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration, the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in Idaho on Dec. 14. Moderna’s vaccine soon followed, and on Dec. 23, doctors and nurses at St. Luke’s Wood River became the first locals to receive doses of the vaccine. By Dec. 30, 13,686 doses of vaccine had been administered in the state.
Heading into 2021, the state is prioritizing health-care professionals and residents of long-term care facilities for inoculation, and although the situation remains dire and the adoption of Crisis Standards of Care is still a possibility, the first hints of an ending to the pandemic have emerged.
Dr. Deb Robertson, medical director of the emergency department at St. Luke’s Wood River, was one of the first in Blaine County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as doses reached the valley on Dec. 23.
“It’s a feeling of elation that we’re finally in the pathway of getting through this pandemic,” Robertson said of getting the long-awaited shot. “It gives me a sense of hope.”
As of the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 30, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had reported 138,524 confirmed and probable cases of the virus statewide. Based on that number, roughly 7.75 percent of Idahoans have contracted COVID-19. The death toll is now 1,393.
Locally, Blaine County has registered 1,543 cases—about 6.7 percent of its population, based on estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. Thirteen Blaine County residents have died of the virus.
Since the pandemic started, the Idaho Mountain Express has published more than 700 news articles about the coronavirus, including the Roundup every weekday.
