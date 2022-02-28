The South Central Public Health District lowered Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level from “critical” to “high” in its latest assessment issued on Thursday, noting improvements in two key metrics.
Using data from the two-week period of Feb. 6-19, the Health District stated in its bi-weekly assessment that Blaine County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate and regional hospital capacity had improved but had not reached target levels. The district did not use the important metric of new COVID-19 cases in its assessment because “a massive case backlog” it is working through is inflating the numbers of cases it reports.
The other seven counties in the district—Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls—were also determined to have “high” risk. In the district’s previous assessment, it determined that all eight counties it serves had “critical” risk levels.
The Health District reported that Blaine County’s test positivity rate for the two weeks was approximately 12%, down from 25% two weeks earlier.
In the approximately 300 new cases recorded in the two-week span, the highest numbers of new cases were in the 0-10, 18-29, 30-39 and 40-49 age groups.
The district was monitoring 283 confirmed and 71 probable COVID-19 cases in Blaine County on Friday. The district has stopped conducting contact tracing for COVID-19 cases.
The impact of COVID-19 cases on regional hospital capacity was determined to be “high,” though the impact on Blaine County’s hospital, St. Luke’s Wood River, was deemed “moderate.”
The case backlog referred to by the Health District is affecting case counts across the state. More than 17,000 positive COVID-19 tests recorded Jan. 10 to Feb. 5 in Idaho were awaiting follow-up by local health districts on Friday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported.
Through Friday, the Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 423,638 COVID-19 cases statewide and 4,730 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The department had recorded 5,378 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic started, contributing to 30 deaths.
Despite the backlogged COVID-19 cases still being counted, Idaho’s daily seven-day moving average of new cases per 100,000 residents has plummeted since the peak of the winter surge driven by the omicron variant. The rate was 32.9 on Friday, down from a record high of 197.5 on Jan. 24.
The state recorded 2,051 new cases on Friday, down from record highs of more than 4,000 cases per day in January.
To you politicians, school board, SCHD, St. Lukes and Mt Express; in simple language you can understand, since you seem to be incapable of evaluating science and only act according to your overlords' edicts: WE TOLD YOU SO! The CDC has kicked you to the curb. The CDC has abandoned all pretense to their rigged trials and studies. What is your excuse now? You can't pretend that you didn't know the CDC is corrupt. We all know Big-Pharma is calling the shots. Look at the billions of dollars you made for them. Maybe you held their stocks and hope the money will comfort you as you hang your heads in shame for the crimes you have inflicted upon our community, the children you have damaged, the small businesses you have destroyed, the fear you have perpetuated, all because you refused to consider real science rather than propaganda. It's not over yet. In fact, it is just beginning. As you begin to read about the vast numbers of people developing strokes, heart attacks, cancer, immune deficiencies, etc., know that YOU DID THIS TO US!
Incompetence. The only thing saving us from complete medical authoritarian rule is their incompetence. Thank goodness. Next time we may not be so lucky.
It’s actually hilarious, or it would be if it weren’t so sad, on Friday CDC changed how it calculates its risk model and just like that, COVID was over. https://twitter.com/covid_clarity/status/1498360349975842821/photo/1
So they couldn’t use the new infection numbers because it inflated the risk? I’m not sure we should listen to these people anymore.
