Two deaths linked to complications from COVID-19 were recorded in Blaine County in recent weeks, after a long period in which no COVID-related fatalities were reported.
Information provided by the South Central Public Health District indicates that a Blaine County man in his 60s with underlying health conditions died from COVID-19 disease in late July. The man was not hospitalized, was not in a long-term care facility and was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the district reported.
Another Blaine County man in his 60s with an underlying health condition died from COVID-19 in early August, the district reported. He was not hospitalized, was not in a long-term care facility and was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the district reported.
The deaths were the 30th and 31st COVID-related deaths in Blaine County since the pandemic began in March 2020. Prior to this summer, no COVID-related deaths in Blaine County had been recorded since last winter.
In its monthly COVID-19 risk assessment of the eight counties it serves, the Health District determined on Aug. 18 that Blaine County’s risk was in the “moderate” category.
Through Wednesday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 487,329 COVID-19 cases statewide and 5,100 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The state recorded 742 new COVID-19 cases between Monday and Wednesday.
Through Wednesday, Health and Welfare had recorded 6,722 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic started. ￼
