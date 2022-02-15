Two deaths in Blaine County have been attributed to COVID-19 this month, the 29th and 30th COVID-related deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago.
Earlier this month, the 29th death was of a male in his 70s who was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but had underlying health conditions, the South Central Public Health District reported. The man was not affiliated with a long-term care facility and had not been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, the district reported.
The Health District is awaiting details from the state on the 30th death.
As of Monday evening, the state Department of Health and Welfare had tallied 4,577 COVID-19-related deaths statewide.
