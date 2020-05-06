The South Central Public Health District reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County on Wednesday. Those promising numbers are the backdrop to our reporters’ look into the first phase of the reopening of Blaine County’s economy. Here’s more on that, plus more top headlines from Wednesday, May 6.
• Many companies countywide are back to work this week—but it’s not business as usual. Some are making up for time lost to coronavirus closures. Others—like Katy Nottingham of Katy’s Kids Daycare in Hailey—are trying to adapt to a shell-shocked economic environment.
“Everybody’s just trying to figure out what the new normal is,” Nottingham said.
As businesses take their first cautious steps into the “new normal,” local governments are still trying to figure out what it should look like in their jurisdictions. That combines for a hazy summer outlook, our reporters write.
• Many businesses and nonprofits forced to shutter and shelter in place are relying on federal loans provided by the Paycheck Protection Act. Changes to the second round of money have afforded small banks—and their smaller clients—a better shot at getting a piece, Tony Evans writes.
“I feel like our taxpayer money is being used in a good way for the little guy,” said Amy Harris, an accountant and co-owner of Despo’s in Ketchum. “In the 2008 bailout you saw a lot of big businesses and banks bailed out. This time small businesses got the stimulus as well, and the part-time people and self-employed people too. It’s going to be instrumental in helping our small community pull out of this.”
• The BCRD announced plans—and COVID-19 precautions—for its youth summer camps this week. Click here to read more.
• A new fundraiser called “Meema’s Kitchen” hopes to help feed the hungry—and honor a beloved mother—with a $50,000 charitable match this year. Chris Melville has the story of the McDonald family, just in time for Mother's Day.
• Finally, May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Here’s how the Wood River Valley chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness plans to observe it.
As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 2,158 confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, 31 more than yesterday. Of those, 1,399 people have recovered. Sixty-six have died. For coverage of the outbreak—plus more from the rest of our community, pick up a copy of Wednesday’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.
