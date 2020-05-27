Blaine County topped 500 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with two new cases pushing the local total to 501 lab-confirmed and 11 probable cases, according to the South Central Public Health District. Eight cases are still being monitored by health officials. Regional totals could rise as targeted testing ramps up in the state, our Alejandra Buitrago writes. Meanwhile, a new report puts the economic fallout of the pandemic into focus, and some positive news emerges out of Hailey.
Here are those stories, plus more headlines from Wednesday May 27.
• Blaine County had the highest unemployment rate in Idaho in April, according to a report from the state Department of Labor. More than one in five workers were left jobless as the outbreak swelled last month, 21.7 percent of the workforce. That’s about a tenfold jump year-over-year for the county and almost twice Idaho’s statewide jobless rate. Most of the hit came from the construction, leisure and hospitality industries.
“The county faces severe economic trauma from the COVID-19 crisis, which hit the county early and harder than the state as a whole,” according to the state’s report for Blaine County.
• Health officials hope that cluster testing in areas with high COVID-19 infection rates will shed more light on the reach of the coronavirus in Idaho, Buitrago writes.
Crush the Curve, a testing initiative co-founded by a former emergency physician, has expanded its operation for both viral testing and antibody testing from the Treasure Valley to the Magic Valley, with both types of tests now available in Twin Falls.
Most recently, Crush the Curve tested a food processing plant in Jerome County, where at least 30 employees tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the South Central Public Health District. The cluster testing spiked the county’s numbers overnight, contributing to an overall increase of 91 in cases across the Health District on Friday.
So far, there’s little information on plans for expanding operation into Blaine County. Meanwhile, Friday marked the last day of the screening and specimen collection tent in the parking lot of St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum. Starting this week, suspected COVID-19 patients will be directed to St. Luke’s Family Medicine Clinic in Hailey instead.
• With nods to inbound funding upheaval tipped by the pandemic, the Blaine County School District and its teachers agreed to a labor contract last week. Kauffman breaks down the terms—and how they fit the approaching funding landscape—here.
• The Hailey City Council OK’d a pair of regular summer events to return to the town during a meeting on Tuesday. Arborfest will take place on June 13, and Lunch in the Park will start this Friday and run weekdays through Aug. 14. That series, a collaboration between the Blaine County School District and the Hunger Coalition, is expected to provide between 40 and 120 children with healthy sack lunches every day.
The council also approved $15,000 for Fourth of July fireworks. The next decision, Emily Jones writes, will be on the hallmark parade.
Idaho added 32 new confirmed and probable cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 2,731, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare. The South Central Public Health District, which includes Blaine County, added 21 on its own, according to its nightly report. Statewide, 2,185 people have recovered, and 82 have died of the virus. For more, pick up today’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com anytime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Do a quick comparison on CV-19 infections and deaths, between HI and ID. HI, with 1.42 million in population has 643 infections, 17 deaths. Idaho, with 1.79 million population, has 2626 infections, 79 deaths. HI is a major tourist destination, but had strict quarantine enforcement for visitors. Blame county, a tourist destination, but without any quarantine enforcement, accounted for 19% of all Idaho infections. Blame County has weak leaders.
I could not agree more than what Insertfoot has pointed out. Still people refuse to wear masks in grocery stores and pharmacies, so the spread will continue. Such a simple precaution to lessen the spread, and community leadership has totally failed by not making such a simple precaution mandatory. Let's see what they have to say when Blaine County reaches 600 cases, which it will!
Mask shaming is getting old. Most people fail to wear it properly anyways and continuously fidget with it and then touch everything in the store. We should not have to rely on government officials at any level to mandate pointless precautions. Wash your grubby hands, cover your cough, and stay home if you feel sick or have symptoms.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In