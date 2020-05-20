The South Central Public Health District reported no new cases of coronavirus in Blaine County today, continuing the flat trend of the past few weeks. Of the 498 lab-confirmed and 11 probable cases of the disease counted by the Health District, officials were monitoring seven of them as of 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the valley’s economy eases into newly relaxed rules in time for summer—and reports start to reveal the ongoing damage caused by weeks out of work. Here are those stories, and more top headlines from Wednesday, May 20.
• Though jobless claims have dropped since peaking six weeks ago, experts still see record unemployment in Blaine County, Gretel Kauffman reports. Gov. Brad Little estimates that 95 percent of state businesses can resume operations during the current stage of his plan to reopen the economy—but any significant bounce-back could take months or more.
“It’s devastating. Absolutely devastating,” South Central Regional Economist for the Idaho Department of Labor Jan Roeser said of the virus’ economic impact on tourism-reliant Blaine County. “I cannot believe that this is going to be a short recovery.”
That’s difficult news for many unemployed citizens—among them some who have yet to see promised benefits. Since March, when COVID-19 first hit Idaho and Blaine County, the overwhelmed Idaho Department of Labor has struggled to process the explosive influx of unemployment insurance claims, Roeser said. Some people who filed for such benefits in the earliest weeks of the outbreak still haven’t received a check.
• Local officials are split over Little’s decision to relax quarantine guidelines for out-of-state visitors to Idaho, Kauffman writes. Starting mid-April, travelers had been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon entering the state. Beginning Saturday, only visitors from “an area outside Idaho with substantial community spread or case rates higher than Idaho” would be urged to self-quarantine in the second stage of Little’s reopening plan.
“Folks looking to come to Idaho from places with no community spread or low or no cases are now able to freely enter Idaho,” Little said in a press conference last week. “This step will be able to help Idaho’s tourism industry.”
While some officials—including County Commissioners Dick Fosbury and Angenie McCleary—were reticent, Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw called the move “very sensible.”
“We are trusting people to do the right thing, which was the case anyway,” he said.
The first test for this tourist economy is right around the corner: Memorial Day—and the unofficial start of summer—is Monday, May 25.
• Nationwide, nursing homes have shown to be COVID-19 hotspots, with vulnerable residents living in close quarters. Both Silver Creek Assisted Living in Hailey and the Cove of Cascadia in Bellevue have been on lockdown for around two months—a cautious approach that has kept residents safe so far, Alejandra Buitrago writes. Now, the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has issued guidelines for reopening homes to the public. But, until widespread testing is available, neither local facility is ready to take that risk.
• The Hunger Coalition has seen demand triple since the outbreak forced many people out of work, but donations have kept pace, Tony Evans writes. The Bellevue-based food pantry is still planning its move to a $6 million south-valley home.
• The pomp and circumstance is on hold, but the Class of 2020 is ready to throw its proverbial hat in the air. Our 2020 Graduation section celebrates seniors—click here for the full yearbook.
Or, celebrate them yourself on Thursday. Click here to learn how.
Idaho added 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 2,506 confirmed and probable cases, according to the Department of Health and Welfare. Seventy-seven people have died and 1,688 have recovered. For full coverage of the outbreak—plus much more local news—pick up today’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.
