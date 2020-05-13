Blaine County added one more likely case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county total to 496 lab-confirmed and 11 probable cases of the disease, according to the South Central Public Health District. Only ten are still being monitored as potentially contagious by health officials. Meanwhile, a local antibody testing project hits a wall, and jurisdictions brace for continued fallout from the disease.
Here are those stories, and more top headlines from Wednesday, May 13.
• A local organization calling itself the COVID-19 Response Group suspended its antibody testing program in Ketchum on Tuesday, three days after its launch, Emily Jones reports. The group, which was separate from an antibody testing study sponsored by the city of Ketchum, cited “changing federal regulations” when asked why.
As of Tuesday, the test kits used in the program have not been approved by the FDA, according to the product seller, Confirm Biosciences. “Results from antibody testing should not be used as the sole basis to diagnose or exclude SARS-CoV-2 infection, or to inform infection status,” Confirm Biosciences’ website states.
• Hailey is putting many of its summer festivities on hold. The Days of the Old West Rodeo, RiverFest, and the Summer’s End-Draper Rendezvous Music Festival will all be cancelled this year, organizers announced this week. Both the Hailey Farmers Market and Antique and Arts Fair can go on—provided they come up with social distancing plans. So will the Independence Day fireworks display. Currently, the Main Street Parade on the Fourth of July remains up for debate.
• Bellevue’s budget talks are beginning in earnest—and the city council is preparing for a tough year ahead. With revenue likely to fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, City Clerk and Treasurer Marian Edwards said the city should focus on “mission-critical” expenditures such as public safety, streets and public service operations.
“We can’t just have discretionary spending,” she told the city council.
• On the recreation front, Sun Valley Resort is offering 20 percent off of season pass renewals for the 2020-21 season. The decision, which is in line with discounts offered by major industry players Vail Resorts and the Alterra Mountain Company, aims to make up for the early end to last ski season.
As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Idaho had 2,324 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare, 31 more than yesterday. Of those, 1,557 people have recovered, and 69 have died. For coverage of the outbreak—plus much more—pick up a copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com anytime.
