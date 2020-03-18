The public health district announced two more cases of COVID-19 in southern Idaho Wednesday evening, including a fifth in Blaine County. Meanwhile, public health officials continue to investigate the four previously confirmed local cases of the novel coronavirus. Here are the top stories from Wednesday, March 18.
• The South Central Public Health District announced two more cases of novel coronavirus in its coverage area just past 6 p.m. on Wednesday, bringing Idaho's total to 11. The newest include the first in Twin Falls County, and the fifth in Blaine—a male in his forties who exhibited mild symptoms. Both patients are recovering at home, the health district said. Both cases will be investigated by health officials.
As of Wednesday morning, the South Central Public Health District was conducting contact investigations into the four other confirmed local cases. So far, everyone who had come into contact with the patients had been notified, and none were showing symptoms, health district spokeswoman Brianna Bodily told the Idaho Mountain Express. To date, there is no evidence of community spread, Bodily said.
• St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center continues to operate a drive-thru testing center through its facility in Ketchum at 100 Hospital Drive. No appointment is necessary, but those who are unsure whether or not they should drive to seek testing should call 208-381-9500 to speak with a nurse about their symptoms.
Criteria for testing includes shortness of breath, coughing, body aches or a fever of 100 degrees or higher, according to St. Luke’s System Service Line Medical Director for Primary and Specialty Care Dr. Laura McGeorge. Anyone that experienced potential exposure to the virus, either through travel or person to person contact, is also eligible for the test. Those not experiencing symptoms will not be tested.
McGeorge couldn’t say how many people had been tested or screened in Ketchum so far, though she told the Idaho Mountain Express that the response has been all positive.
“People are tremendously grateful,” McGeorge said.
The drive-thru is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice.
For more on the screening station, see Friday’s issue of the Idaho Mountain Express.
• The Blaine County School District is encouraging families not to travel out of state over spring break, though, as school board Chairman Keith Roark noted, it has no authority to stop them. That said, under Idaho law it can exclude children who are diagnosed with or suspected of having the disease once classes resume. Either way, the district plans to screen students for COVID-19 before reopening schools. Classes are tentatively scheduled to resume April 6.
• Sun Valley Village largely shut down on Wednesday, three days after the novel coronavirus closed lifts on Dollar and Bald Mountains for the season.
The Sun Valley Lodge will remain open with limited services, and the Village Station Restaurant will continue to serve food for takeout or curbside delivery, resort spokeswoman Kelli Lusk told the Idaho Mountain Express Wednesday afternoon. Otherwise, though, the place is shuttering to stem the spread of COVID-19. The Sun Valley Inn, resort restaurants, and retail stores are all closed. The ice rink will close Thursday. For the full story—including what to do with reservations—click here.
• Visit Sun Valley is encouraging travelers with plans to come to the Wood River Valley to reschedule amid the outbreak.
“If you were planning to visit in the near future, we encourage you to connect with the various travel entities ranging from lodging and airline partners to restaurants and event producers to get the best information and re-book your travel for the future,” the organization said in an email on Wednesday. “We really want to see you back here in Sun Valley when this all shakes out.”
According to the message, Visit Sun Valley is optimistic that things will be back to normal by summer.
“We’re leaning on the long-standing saying that, ‘you’ll come for the winter but you’ll stay for the summer.’”
For a look at how the outbreak has hit the economy so far, read this feature by Alejandra Buitrago and Gretel Kauffman from Wednesday’s edition.
• In Hailey, the Blaine County jail is working hard to keep coronavirus out of its close quarters. Gretel Kauffman has the story here.
• And, Albertsons is extending hours to accommodate shoppers at greater risk of contracting COVID-19, like seniors, pregnant women, and people with compromised immune systems. Emily Jones reports from Hailey.
•As of 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, the state’s latest update, there were 11 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho, two more than yesterday.
For the latest on Blaine County’s response to coronavirus, stay with mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In