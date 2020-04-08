Hours before health officials announced a fifth COVID-19 death in Blaine County, the city of Ketchum announced a partnership to begin limited antibody testing that could help determine immunity in the area. Here are your top headlines from Wednesday, April 8.
• As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, there were 428 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County, according to the South Central Public Health District. The problem is, no one knows how many undiagnosed cases are out there. The Ketchum and Blaine County Ambulance District are teaming up with a pair of partners to try to fill in that blank.
The Ketchum Fire Department and the Blaine County Ambulance District will begin working with the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in New York and Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center to launch a clinical study aimed at identifying the rate of undiagnosed and asymptomatic coronavirus cases, Ketchum announced on Wednesday. The project involves antibody testing for a random sample of 400 people, the city said. Those results will then be weighed against those already collected in COVID-19 testing.
Right now, there’s no plan to extend testing beyond the 400 participants, Ketchum Assistant City Administrator Lisa Enourato told the Express. But, once crunched, the results could give local officials a better idea of when it is safe to resume normal activities.
• County leaders and health officials are hosting a virtual town hall at 6:30 p.m. tonight, April 8. We’ll have full coverage of that once the event wraps, as well as in the Friday edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.
• This week is one of the year’s most significant for Christians and Jews, and religious leaders are finding ways for their congregants to worship in isolation, our Tony Evans writes. Click here to read how Holy Week is going digital amid coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Passover starts at sundown, which means an online seder for the Wood River Jewish Community’s Rabbi Robbi Sherwin. Click here to read her full Passover primer.
• Long forced to trek miles for fresh food, residents of Carey have a new grocery store—and it opened just in time. Click here to read Gretel Kauffman’s feature on the Itty Bitty Farms store, and learn about the role it’s playing in that community.
• Libraries are closed, but they’re scrambling to keep people connected. Click here to see how they’re expanding digital programs—and working to extend their reach—under isolation orders.
• Finally, Silvercreek Living, an assisted living facility in Hailey, is one month into strict precautions to protect its vulnerable residents from coronavirus. So far, it's working, according to co-owner Justin Yarmark, but supplies are hard to come by.
“Everyone is competing now for facemasks, gowns and gloves,” Yarmark told our Tony Evans. “The few facemasks that we have are treated like gold.”
As of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Idaho had 1,232 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 22 more than yesterday. Eighteen people have died statewide, including five in Blaine County.
