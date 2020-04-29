Today, Blaine County has one more official case of COVID-19 than yesterday, according to South Central Public Health District. Of the county’s 488 lab-confirmed and ten probable cases of the coronavirus, 18 were still being monitored by health officials. Meanwhile, federal recovery money reaches Blaine County, and a pile of potatoes goes viral—in a good way. Here are your headlines from Wednesday, April 29.
• The first round of loans from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program has brought at least $32 million into the local economy, according to Sun Valley Economic Development Executive Director Harry Griffith. He knows of 200 organizations and businesses that received the federal money—and there are likely more. Only 60 percent of local banks responded to his inquiry about applications. A second round of SBA loans went live on Monday.
• A local farm teamed with of bevy of volunteers to distribute 75 tons of potatoes over the weekend, Emily Jones writes. The effort came after photos of the stacked-up spuds got national attention last week. People from multiple states convened on Blaine County to salvage the potatoes, Jones writes. Bellevue residents and farm owners Mark and Jill Johnson said they decided to pay it forward after the potato market tanked during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We are blessed to be farmers and we love what we do,” Mark Johnson said. “Sometimes markets change for the worse. We just have to deal with that the best we can and hope for a better year next year.”
• The coronavirus has stalled proceedings at the Blaine County courthouse, leaving dozens of inmates in the county jail. Many are awaiting trial or sentencing, Alejandra Buitrago reports. Following an Idaho Supreme Court order signed last week, some won’t see a judge until late summer.
• The practice facility at Sun Valley’s golf course opened today, and the front nine of Trail Creek will follow on Friday. Just over the hill, Bigwood is already in full swing—and demand is so high that tee times are booking three days in advance. Golf is allowed amid the outbreak, but it’s not quite your normal round, Jeff Cordes writes.
As of Wednesday evening, Idaho reported 1,984 lab-confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, 32 more than yesterday, according to the state Department of Health & Welfare. Sixty people have died. For more information, pick up today’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express, or check mtexpress.com anytime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In