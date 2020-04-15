Gov. Brad Little extended Idaho’s “shelter in place” order for two more weeks on Wednesday, but he modified the rules to reopen some businesses amid heartening reports from state epidemiologists. Locally, though, unemployment data begins to reveal the coronavirus’ economic fallout. As of 5:40 p.m., the South Central Public Health District reported 463 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County, five more than yesterday. Here are those stories, and the rest of your headlines from Wednesday, April 15.
• Little unveiled an amended isolation order on Wednesday morning, set to run through April 30. Under the new rules, some businesses previously deemed “non-essential” can open before then if they can begin to operate via curbside service, drive-thru pickup, delivery, or through the mail.
As long as the state does not see an upward trend of severe COVID-19 cases over the next two weeks, non-essential businesses that meet certain sanitation and social distancing requirements could be allowed to open after April 30, Little said.
“Believe me, nobody wants to get Idaho back to work more than me,” Little told reporters. “Our goal is for most businesses to open at the end of the month with the understanding that it might not be possible if there’s an upward trend in COVID-19 cases in Idaho between now and then.”
The updated order also requires people traveling into the state from elsewhere to self-quarantine for 14 days—a provision the governor added in response to concerns from resort communities, he said.
“Your efforts are working,” Little said. “We can only imagine how many more cases and deaths we would have today if we hadn’t sacrificed together to slow the spread. We are truly seeing a flattening of the curve.”
• More than 77,430 Idahoans filed unemployment insurance claims in the weeks between March 15 and April 4—including more than 2,000 workers in Blaine County. That amounts to 16 percent of the county’s total labor force, using Sun Valley Economic Development’s estimation for the denominator.
Local claims peaked the week of March 21-28, when 828 people in Blaine County filed for benefits. During the same week in 2019, 29 people filed claims—making today's numbers a 2,755 percent increase.
So far, food service, hotel and construction workers have been hit the hardest, our Gretel Kauffman writes. Read her full story here.
• Have questions about the science behind COVID-19 and antibody testing? Staff writer Alejandra Buitrago spoke with Boise-based infectious disease expert Dr. Sky Blue for answers. Click here to read her story.
The state reported 49 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 today, bringing its total to 1,587. Of them, 143 have been hospitalized and 41 have died, including five people in Blaine County. For more, pick up today’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express, or read online at mtexpress.com anytime.
