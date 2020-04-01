For the third consecutive day, Blaine County saw a record number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, adding 64 new positive tests to bring the local total to 256. Here are the top stories from April 1.
• Countywide, fire departments coordinated a divide-and-conquer approach towards pandemic response when they formed an incident command team last week, with Ketchum and Wood River Fire and Rescue handling patient transfers out of the valley. They’ve been busy, according to Wood River Chief Ron Bateman. Bateman said he has been pulling former and future EMTs into the ranks to man ambulances, mostly to Twin Falls. Some of them are familiar faces—like recently retired Hailey Fire Chief Craig Aberbach, who drove his first stand-by shift today.
Bateman had no knowledge of positive COVID-19 cases within his department, “but there are all kinds of stories about presumptive contacts with people who have tested positive,” he told the Express.
Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin, who could not be reached for an interview on Wednesday, recently told The Washington Post that ten percent of his first responders have tested positive for COVID-19.
“Our area has been hit harder than most, but the real story is how people here have responded to this emergency,” Bateman said. “This is something I am proud to be a part of. Our firefighters and EMTs have been courageous in handling this situation. People should feel encouraged by the quality of care people are working to give right now.”
• An employee with the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office has COVID-19, according to Sheriff Steve Harkins. Details are sparse, but Gretel Kauffman reports what we know.
• Economic experts are trying to get a handle on the long-term fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, but right now, it’s too soon to tell. Blaine County may end up a test case for other tourist-driven economies, according to Sun Valley Economic Development Executive Director Harry Griffith.
“We’re kind of the tip of the spear,” Griffith told the Express. “We’re ahead of a lot of other communities in the U.S. We’re one of the first mountain towns, I think, to sort of see what this can do to the heart of a tourism-based economy.”
• It’s Census Day, but don’t expect a knock on your door. With field operations suspended for at least two more weeks, the U.S. Census Bureau—as well as Blaine County’s Complete Count Committee—are urging people complete the form online. Click here to learn how.
• Looking for a lighter, longer read? Express Arts Editor Chris Melville talks to the actors behind the local theater scene in our ongoing Valley Woman coverage. Click here for that story.
• As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 673 people in Idaho have tested positive for COVID-19. Nine of them have died. For more coverage, stick with mtexpress.com throughout the week.
SVCO is trying to reach 500,000 skier days per season. Don't expect any "guideline" changes.
It will be interesting after this is over to see the new social guidelines and how the SV tourist industry reacts.
