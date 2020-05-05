At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, the South Central Public Health District reported 489 confirmed and 10 probable cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County, just one more than yesterday. Of those 488 are no longer being monitored.
As the state begins to reopen, Gov. Brad Little has committed more funds to support small businesses. Hailey and Blaine County will be keeping government buildings closed for now, but Hailey has begun rolling back restrictions on certain outdoor public areas, as long as strict social distancing guidelines are followed. Plus, Twin Fall P.D. respond to rumors of anti-5B vandalism. Here are the top stories from Tuesday, May 5.
• State officials on Monday released additional details about the cash grants Idaho is offering to small businesses, including a list of criteria for businesses that hope to receive funding. Idaho will make $300 million in cash grants available for small businesses impacted by COVID-19, with each business able to receive up to $10,000.
For more information, including grant requirements and details on how to apply, read the full story here.
• The Hailey City Council solidified the city’s first stage of its COVID-19 recovery plan during a special council meeting Monday, using Idaho’s Stay Healthy Order as a foundation. Effective May 5 through May 15, the first stage loosens some restrictions from last month’s isolation order while emphasizing personal responsibility.
Indoor facilities will remain closed for the time being, but some outdoor public areas like pavilions, picnic tables and certain sports facilities are open to limited use. Debate continues over the fates of large-scale summer events like the Fourth of July celebrations, rodeo and Summer’s End music festival.
• Meanwhile, Blaine County Commissioners voted to extend the closure of county facilities until May 18, a week later than last week’s approved May 11 reopening date.
County leaders are still figuring out what the reopening plans for different departments might look like, but officials are working to establish safety protocol and processes that minimize human contact, County Administrator Derek Voss said.
Click here for more on that.
• Rumors of anti-5B discrimination in Twin Falls have circulated rapidly, most notably after a photo of a Twin Falls store forbidding Blaine County residents from entering went viral, although the owner of that store called the whole thing a big misunderstanding.
Accompanying that controversy were several rumors that cars with 5B license plates were being targeted by vandals in Twin Falls, but the Twin Falls P.D. confirmed today that they have received no such reports. Department spokesman Lt. Craig Stotts urged victims to report crimes if and when they are committed, though.
“I hope if they’re down here in Twin and they notice that damage that they do call and report it to us,” he said.
As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 2,127 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, 21 more than yesterday. Sixty-five people have died.
For more COVID-19 coverage, plus plenty of non-pandemic news coverage, pick up a copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express, or keep an eye on mtexpress.com.
Safe at home, virtual meetings, or driving around looking at workers not following the guidelines while others are the "canary in a coal mine." It's really a revolting strategy where others bear the brunt of the mistakes. The possibility of spreading disease to other counties, potentially inflaming Blaine County's cases while having a nice meeting sitting at home is leading from behind. I'm more of the take it slow approach but no matter if the more aggressive reopening strategy is employed they've had nearly 6 weeks to plan - what have they been doing? There is no help coming from the feds and very "little" from the state (too afraid to make a mistake so they do nothing w $1.25 billion) so they must figure it out hopefully soon.
'Meanwhile, Blaine County Commissioners voted to extend the closure of county facilities until May 18, a week later than last week’s approved May 11 reopening date.'
But yet encouraging housecleaners and others to work, to 'test the waters'. That's not leadership. County 'leaders' want that 14 day window to evaluate if they need to go sequester again, at the expense of others.
