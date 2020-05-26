As of 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, the South Central Public Health District listed 499 confirmed and 11 probable cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County, the same numbers it reported yesterday. Other counties were not so lucky. Twin Falls County has 330 confirmed cases, 12 more than yesterday, and Jerome County’s numbers have risen by 14 to 131. The health district also confirmed community spread in Cassia County today, meaning five of the district’s eight counties now have confirmed cases without a known point of contact for a source.
With the third stage of Idaho’s reopening looming, state officials hope to dial up testing. Here’s more on that, plus other top COVID coverage from Tuesday, May 26.
• As Idaho prepares for the third phase of its staged reopening plan, state officials announced Friday that they’re looking to expand the state’s COVID-19 testing capabilities, Gretel Kauffman reports.
The expanded plans focus on various testing priority groups, determined by such factors as age, symptoms, underlying health conditions, and employment status at health care facilities, among others.
Presently, Idaho has the lowest per-capita testing rate in the nation, according to a recent study produced by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
• A week into its reopening, the Wood River Community YMCA has eased into its new safety protocols, including workout reservations, headcount limits, face masks and temperature checks. Swim lanes are open by reservation, but the hot tub and steam rooms are closed, as are the splash pool and water slide.
• The Wood River Valley’s sewing machines have been hard at work since March churning out more than 2,000 face masks, which are being distributed locally to help combat the spread of coronavirus in Blaine County.
The Community MasquerAID project was envisioned by valley residents Barbara Knowles and Bill Amaya, with financial support from Rotary Clubs of Hailey and Ketchum, as well as additional contributions from local businesses.
• Meanwhile, as rainbows shine over graduation parades, the BCSD budget takes a gloomier outlook for the future, with the district expecting a $4.8 million drop in revenue. A draft budget presented to the board of trustees last week presented everything from a best-case to a worst-case scenario, but Finance Manager Bryan Fletcher predicts the reality will likely fall somewhere in between.
“Every year you put a budget together there’s a lot of unknowns,” Fletcher said. “Next year we have a considerable amount of unknowns because of the situation.”
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported a total of 2,699 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide, an increase of 15 from yesterday. Eighty-one people have died. For more information on how the coronavirus has impacted Blaine County—as well as plenty of other stories—pick up a copy of tomorrow's Idaho Mountain Express, or check mtexpress.com at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
'Presently, Idaho has the lowest per-capita testing rate in the nation, according to a recent study produced by the Kaiser Family Foundation.'
To restate that, the infection numbers will jump, and 'the news' will blame Idaho republican-dominated politicians. Is that what you were really getting to?
Insertfoot - Guess you missed the memo. The following is from an article in TIME
“President Donald Trump said it’s “a badge of honor” that the U.S. has more than 1.5 million cases of coronavirus — the highest number of infections globally — saying the total is simply a reflection of a successful testing regime.”
“I view it as a badge of honor, really, it’s a badge of honor,” Trump told reporters during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday. “It’s a great tribute to the testing and all of the work that a lot of professionals have done.”
“If you’re testing 14 million people, you’re going to find many more cases,” Trump said. “Many of these people aren’t very sick but they still go down as a case, so, actually, the number of cases — and we’re also a much bigger country than most. So when we have a lot of cases, I don’t look at that as a bad thing, I look at that as, in a certain respect, as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In