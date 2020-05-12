Blaine County enjoyed most of last week without an increase in COVID-19 cases, though yesterday the South Central Public Health District announced an increase of seven cases over the weekend. Between yesterday and today, however, Blaine’s numbers are holding steady at 496 confirmed and 10 probable infections, the health district announced at 5:32 p.m. As officials remain hopeful for a flattened curve, a slew of summer events have been cancelled in Hailey. Plus, county commissioners begin laying the groundwork for a year of tight budgeting.
Here are those and more top headlines from Tuesday, May 12.
• Blaine County leaders have begun preparing for the potentially severe economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Commissioner Jacob Greenberg advising an “ultraconservative” approach to the fiscal 2021 budget.
As government offices prepare to assuage spending, some departments have started looking for other funding options. For example, the Public Defender’s Office is putting in for $163,000 grant from the state, with hopes to hire a third attorney.
• The Summer’s End music festival joined an ever-increasing list of cancelled events—including recently the Sun Valley Tour de Force—as Hailey officials cast ahead to an uncertain future.
The Hailey City Council also announced the fates of RiverFest, the rodeo, Independence Day celebrations, farmers market and more. Pick up tomorrow’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express for the full report.
• The Idaho National Guard, in partnership with Mountain Home Air Force Base Gunfighters, will perform a fighter jet flyover on Friday in honor of first responders. The 11-city tour includes Hailey and Ketchum. Residents of those two cities can look to the skies at 10:29 a.m. and 10:31 a.m., respectively, to catch the military salute to those on the frontline of the war against COVID-19.
• The city of Bellevue voted Monday to reopen public parks, but said that those who enter parks and use playground equipment do so at their own risk. For the time being, adult supervision is required for all children, although this is a subject of some contention amongst city council members.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported a total of 2,293 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 33 from yesterday. Of those, 69 people have died and 1,536 have recovered. For more top stories on the coronavirus’ local impact, plus some non-COVID reports, pick up a copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
