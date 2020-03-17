Health officials called Blaine County’s third and fourth cases of COVID-19 as locals start to feel the economic impact of coronavirus. Here are your top stories from Tuesday, March 17.
• St. Luke’s Wood River launched a drive-through screening station for COVID-19 outside its Ketchum medical center at 100 Hospital Drive on Tuesday morning.
“Patients will be able to stay in their cars for screening, registration and, if needed, testing for suspected coronavirus (COVID-19),” the hospital said in a statement.
The screening station will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for the foreseeable future, no appointment necessary. The service is not for asymptomatic people—you must exhibit some COVID-19 symptoms to visit the tent. Vehicles should enter at the traffic light on state Highway 75 and always yield to emergency vehicles.
• Seven minutes before St. Luke’s opened its screening tent, the South Central Public Health District announced Blaine County’s third confirmed case of COVID-19. It’s a third woman, also over the age of 50, who is currently recovering at home in isolation. She was not hospitalized. The health district does not believe this patient is linked to Blaine County’s other two cases, which were announced over the weekend. The first was a woman in her 50s who exhibited minor symptoms. The second was a woman over 70, who was hospitalized.
At 6:30 p.m., it announced a fourth case—a woman over 80. She was hospitalized and is recovering in isolation, the health district said in a statement.
At this point, the health district will stop announcing individual cases, spokeswoman Brianna Bodily said. The Idaho Mountain Express remains in close contact with sources at the health district, and will continue to post updates tracking the spread.
• Blaine County formally declared a state of emergency on Monday, prior to its commissioners’ regular meeting on Tuesday morning. The move affords the county more flexibility in assigning funds to combat the outbreak.
On Monday, the commissioners decided to close the county annex building in Hailey to the public. The next day, they voted to close the Old Blaine County Courthouse across the street. The latter will be open for appointments and certain public meetings. County staff will still be working, though, and county services will still be available online, or over the phone.
(Don’t worry about the DMV, though: the Idaho Transportation Department has issued a 90-day extension on expiring drivers licenses and noncommercial registrations. Learn about it here.)
• The County also allocated $25,000 to The Hunger Coalition, a Bellevue-based food bank. The timing is right—the nonprofit’s pantry saw records on Monday, distributing pre-packaged grocery bags to 131 clients. “The financial impact from the coronavirus has been sweeping through the community,” Coalition spokeswoman Kristin McMahon told the Idaho Mountain Express. For the full story, click here.
• Assisted living and nursing facilities are taking steps to protect their elderly population. And the Senior Connection—a local community hub—will be dark for the foreseeable future. But, even in closing, it will still provide ways to get a meal—and have a chat. Read about it here.
• As of 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, there were nine lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Idaho. Four of them are in Blaine County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In