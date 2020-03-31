As of 5:09 p.m., Blaine County had 192 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the South Central Public Health District. According to the state’s coronavirus website, Idaho has a total of 525 cases, 33 of them healthcare workers. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting a total of 163,539 coronavirus-positive cases in the U.S. Here are the top stories for the day from your Mountain Express team.
- A Hailey Albertsons employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. According to a spokeswoman for the company, the employee has not worked at the Hailey store since March 17 and he or she is receiving medical care. Reporter Gretel Kauffman has the full story.
- As of Tuesday, at 5 p.m., 33 healthcare workers across the state are confirmed infected with COVID-19. Among them is Jesse Vanderhoof, a nurse who was working at St. Luke’s drive-thru screening site, collecting swabs for COVID-19 testing. Today Vanderhoof is fighting for his life after becoming infected with the disease. Reporter Emily Jones spoke with Vanderhoof’s wife, Emily, on her husband’s progress and the life-saving care he’s receiving in Boise.
“He was measuring his temperature, blood pressure and oxygen levels every few hours and treating his fever with Tylenol,” Emily Vanderhoof said. “He was watching all of his vitals closely—as a nurse, he knew exactly what to look for.”
Read Vanderhoof’s full story, along with those of other healthcare workers who were infected, here.
- Remote learning will begin next week for children in the Blaine County School District following a meeting last night by the district’s board of trustees.
“All of us as educators, our hearts break for students who we know will not be able to benefit as richly from this as in a traditional school setting, and there’s nothing else we can do about it,” Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes said at the meeting. “It is the circumstances of our times, it is the reality of our times.”
The district will face one big challenge: Not all students may have access to the internet at home.
Mobile hotspots may be distributed and paper packets may also be available for students. Find the full story here.
- St. Luke’s Wood River Doctor Brent Russell is sharing the second installment of his experience after contracting the COVID-19 virus earlier this month.
“My violated cells became zombies, forced to create viral clones, some escaping to wreak havoc elsewhere, in another human,” Russell writes.
Russell claims that up to half of people with the virus have no symptoms. See his full piece here.
For more stories and the latest breaking news, check mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In