Blaine County pushed back opening its offices another week on Tuesday, days after "encouraging" housekeepers to return to work. As of 5:38 p.m., the South Central Public Health District reported 487 lab-confirmed and 10 probable cases of COVID-19. Only 17 were still being monitored by health officials. Here’s a look at those stories, plus an update on Idaho’s unemployment system.
• The Blaine County commissioners voted Tuesday to keep facilities closed through at least May 10, Gretel Kauffman reports. Prior to today’s action, the closure was scheduled to lift on May 4. The added week will give county officials time to consider what comes next, according to commission Chairman Jacob Greenberg.
“I think we’re OK where we are right now,” Greenberg said at Tuesday’s meeting, referring to the current closures. “Nobody’s twisting our arms to [reopen] fast. We want to do it right.”
• With statewide restrictions starting their scheduled rollback on Friday, May 1, county officials are urging housekeepers and cleaners to go back to work. That announcement came late last week. The county “encourages” housekeeping and cleaning services to resume, the statement said. It also laid out five safety guidelines for workers to follow. You can find those with the full story here.
• After weathering the initial waves of coronavirus-related unemployment claims, the Idaho Department of Labor began distributing the long-awaited federal payments of $600 per week on Friday, April 24. Despite the delay, the additional money promised by the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program will be backdated to the first week the claimant was out of work as far back as March 29.
• The Community Library will discuss its plans to reopen in a live-streamed public meeting on Thursday, Chris Melville writes.
• Classrooms may be closed, but Alturas Elementary School in Hailey is celebrating Día de los Niños—Children’s Day—with a parade on Thursday. Teachers from the Dual Immersion elementary school will be riding from O’Donnell Park in Bellevue to Wood River Middle School from 2:30-3:15 p.m. on Thursday, and they’re hoping to see their students. Click here to learn more about it on the school’s Facebook page.
• Finally, one non-COVID point, in which we break our arm patting ourselves on the back. The Idaho Mountain Express was named the state’s top non-daily newspaper by the Idaho Press Club on Saturday—one of 35 awards the paper’s staff took home. Click here to read the winning stories.
As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Idaho had 1,952 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, 35 more than yesterday. Sixty people have died. For more on the outbreak—and Blaine County’s response—pick up Wednesday’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express, or check mtexpress.com anytime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Our houses are dirty, our roots are grey, our lawns are unkempt. You can go back to work now, it’s “okay”. Brutal!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In