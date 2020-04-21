South Central Public Health District announced only two new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Blaine County today, bringing the total to 473, with probable cases remaining at seven as of Tuesday night. Statewide, there are 1,766 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 51 deaths, according to the state’s coronavirus website. Here are the headline news stories from Tuesday, April 21.
• Wildfire season started on Saturday in Blaine County, as fire agencies responded to two separate fires that started roughly 3 miles apart south of Timmerman Junction on state Highway 75.
According to Ketchum Rural Fire District Chief Rich Bauer, the fires were a good example of how the fire departments throughout the county work collaboratively in times of emergency. For the past several weeks the agencies have also been working together on an Incident Management Team led by Wood River Fire & Rescue. As fire season kicks off, Bauer remains optimistic that his department is ready to respond as necessary.
That being said, Bauer reminds residents that burn permits are required within the county boundaries, and those choosing to burn should be extremely diligent to avoid straining first responders who are already working round-the-clock tackling coronavirus.
• Philanthropist Lynn Campion shared with Mountain Express reporter Tony Evans how she plans to give to nonprofits amid the COVID-19 virus.
“Most times I go by my basic trust in the need and how it aligns with my philosophy," Campion said.
“But I always do my homework on the cost to run the organization, their funding goals, leadership structure and whether they’re doing a good job and will stay in business.”
• One nonprofit aiming to collect donations to help fund the making of fabric masks for those who need them is the Flourish Foundation in Hailey.
The project, called MasquerAID, is seeking donations and community support to continue efforts, acquire materials and freely provide masks for those in need, according to a press release from the Flourish Foundation on Tuesday.
“With the incredible vision and leadership of Barbara Knowles and the generosity and volunteer support from Bill Amaya and Beyond Wood LLC, financial support from Rotary Clubs of Hailey and Ketchum, contributions from local businesses, and the passion and commitment of sewists throughout the Wood River Valley, a grass roots COVID-19 response to create fabric protective face masks for those in greatest need in the Wood River was started in March. As more than 1,000 masks were stitched and distributed, volunteers were eager to increase capacity and funding for this gift of masks to those in greatest need,” the press release states.
To contribute, and learn more about the project, visit www.flourishfoundation.org/masqueraid.
• Finally, as the outlook for what summer will look like remains opaque, the Blaine County Recreation District board voted on Monday to cancel all summer programs at the Aquatic Center, due to the uncertainty of the pandemic.
The closure will impact a staff of 28, including lifeguards who hoped to return to the pool for $11 per hour summer jobs. It will also impact hundreds of kids who use the pool’s programs to learn to swim.
