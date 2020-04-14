The South Central Public Health District reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. This is the first business day with no new cases since the outbreak began. Meanwhile, Bellevue extended its COVID-19 restrictions on Monday night, hours after Sun Valley loosened its rules. Plus, Gov. Brad Little is expected make an announcement on a statewide plan Wednesday morning—and local officials are watching closely. As of 5:38 p.m. on Tuesday, there were 458 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County. Here are those stories, and the rest of your headlines for April 14.
• Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns blasted his counterpart in Sun Valley for stepping out on the Wood River Valley’s strict coronavirus regulations, including bans on construction and landscaping. The Bellevue City Council voted unanimously on Monday night to extend its ordinance until April 20, joining Blaine County, Ketchum and Hailey in the process. On Sunday, Sun Valley Mayor Peter Hendricks announced that he would allow his city’s ordinance—which had mirrored those of other jurisdictions—to lapse this week.
“The mayor of Sun Valley late Sunday unilaterally decided to not extend the moratorium,” Burns said. “I disagree completely with his decision to not follow the advice of the medical professionals.”
Hendricks used emergency powers granted to him by the city council to extend, retract or modify the city ordinance, council members Keith Saks and Jane Conrad told the Express. The city council did not meet prior to Hendricks' decision, but will hold a special meeting next week to discuss the measure. As of press time, nothing was on the city’s online calendar.
In a letter to the mayor shared with the Idaho Mountain Express’ Alejandra Buitrago, council member Michelle Griffith praised Hendricks’ action.
“I know the decision was thoughtful and difficult,” Griffith said. “I believe you did the right thing, I support your decision and approach and I thank you for leading from the front.”
Burns, however, wasn’t swayed.
“We are the community where the workers live after going up to Sun Valley jobsites every day,” he said. “We’ll only know if in seven to 14 days we see a spike in positive cases, whether the correct decision was made in Sun Valley relative to our citizens.”
• Burns saw criticism of his own during Bellevue’s meeting. The mayor admitted to mishandling enforcement of the city’s order when he allowed surveying to continue on phase one of the Strahorn subdivision in Slaughterhouse Canyon, our Tony Evans reports.
The discussion prompted the city to tighten its ordinance further, restricting any work not conducted by the city itself.
• Officials expect Gov. Brad Little to address the Department of Health and Welfare’s expiring statewide order on Wednesday morning, and any revision could have major ripples in Blaine County. Local politicians are watching the move closely. Gretel Kauffman interviewed five of them to get their perspectives on Little’s next move. Click here to read more.
• St. Luke’s Wood River Emergency Physician Dr. Brent Russell is back with the third installment of his “Doctor’s Journal.” Read his take on the stresses of COVID-19—and how to cope—titled “The battle for our minds.” Click here to read it in full.
As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Idaho had 1,464 recorded cases of coronavirus, 11 more than yesterday. Those cases have led to 141 hospitalizations, and 39 deaths statewide. Check newsstands tomorrow for the latest edition of the Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com for the latest news anytime.
Council member Griffith is totally out of touch with the rest of the county. She and her husband live in the SV bubble. Wait a week and see what the rest of the county is doing. All of the workers should drive up Elkhorn Road to their job sites and use every means to protect themselves. I hope you are proved to be right.
