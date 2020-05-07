As of 5:33 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, the South Central Public Health District reported no new confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County, leaving those numbers at 489 and 10, respectively, for the third day in a row.
Businesses may be reopening, but the full economic impact of the coronavirus has yet to hit, and is weighing heavily on daily proceedings. The school district and its teachers are attempting to negotiate a new master agreement, despite uncertainty over budget and funding. Meanwhile, child care providers qualify to receive additional financial support from the state. Here are the top headlines from Thursday, May 7.
• The Blaine County School District began teacher contract negotiations last night, with the discussions set to continue tonight and next Thursday. The district assesses a new master agreement every year, but COVID-19 has added a whole new layer of complications and uncertainty, with an ambiguous budgetary future weighing heavily on proceedings.
“There’s a lot we don’t know about what next year’s budget looks like,” district Finance Manager Bryan Fletcher said in Wednesday’s meeting. “Our best guess right now is frankly anybody’s guess.”
The economic downturn and rise in unemployment will take a heavy toll on both local and state funding, Gretel Kauffman writes.
• And speaking of schools, students in Carey are preparing to graduate remotely next week. After a virtual ceremony on May 13, the graduating class will parade in their cars.
The Camas County School District will have a parade for its graduates this weekend, although the actual ceremony will not take place until June 19.
• On a more positive note, the Salmon-Challis National Forest that it would resume issuing permits for float boating on the Middle Fork of the Salmon and Main Salmon rivers. These new permits will be issued digitally and will include an addendum regarding COVID-19 and stipulating certain guidelines and restrictions.
• Governor Brad Little singled out child care providers as beneficiaries of a new grant program, the Idaho Child Care Emergency Grant.
“As we begin the staged reopening of Idaho and our residents return to their places of work, I want to make sure they have consistent care for their children,” Little said in a statement. “These grants not only help working parents in Idaho, they also help the owners of these small businesses.”
• Local census response has been well below the state average, but census organizers are hardly surprised, considering the circumstances.
In much of the county, census questionnaires are delivered door-to-door rather than mailed out, according to a map on the U.S. census web site. But the spread of COVID-19 meant that door-to-door operations were put on hold—until this week.
On Wednesday, door-to-door operations resumed in Idaho, with social distancing and sanitation measures in place. Census workers are wearing masks and gloves, a spokesman said, and can drop off a questionnaire on someone’s doorstep without knocking on their door or making contact.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports 2,178 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 20 from yesterday. Sixty-seven people have died. For more on the coronavirus (and some non-COVID coverage, too) pick up tomorrow's copy of the Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
