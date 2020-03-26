As of 5:45 p.m. South Central Public Health has declared 82 cases of positive COVID-19 tests in Blaine County, along with two confirmed deaths in Blaine County from the virus. Canyon County in the Southwest Health District also declared one death, making a total of three deaths in the state due to coronavirus. Here are the top stories from Thursday, March 26.
• The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare declared today Idaho’s first deaths from the COVID-19 virus, among them, two Blaine County male residents over the age of 60.
According to a press release from the health department, it is not clear if either male had underlying health issues.
You can find that full story here.
• The City of Sun Valley today issued a local disaster emergency declaration of imminent threat that will be in effect for the next seven days, unless the City Council authorizes the continuance of the declaration at their next city council meeting on April 2.
The declaration activates all local disaster emergency plans and state emergency assistance. The city cited the World Health Organization’s pandemic declaration on March 11, 2020 as a reason for the disaster declaration. Find the full declaration here.
• The City of Hailey passed a new emergency order that bans commercial and residential construction and implements stricter travel restrictions today. The cities of Ketchum, Bellevue and Sun Valley are expected to follow suit beginning tomorrow with special City Council meetings scheduled in Bellevue and Ketchum at noon. Read the preview story to Hailey’s meeting online now.
A Frequently Asked Questions section should be on the Hailey city website soon to help inform the public about what is and isn’t allowed with these new restrictions.
“This may have been the hardest decision I’ve had to make in my 24 years of public service,” Hailey Mayor Martha Burke said during today’s meeting.
• Wood River Valley Emergency Physicians have united to write a Letter to the Editor, asking the community to do their part in preventing the further spread of the coronavirus. Signed by eight local physicians, the full letter can be found here.
For more stories regarding the coronavirus along with other news, visit mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Did ANY of these entities bring up the subject of airport closure? Never mind that only the FAA can do that, did anybody even suggest our governmental bodies and FMA Authority actually discuss it with the FAA?
Nope ! They did the old fashioned Blaine county politician mouth running and more rules not to follow that Gov’ little disagreed with .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In